JJungles Reaches Global Waitlist Milestone Ahead of Official AgencyOS Launch

JJungles Reaches Major Global Waitlist Milestone as Agencies Line Up for Early Access

Sunshine Coast, QLD, 2025-11-4 — /EPR Network/ — Australian SaaS company JJungles has hit a major global milestone, with hundreds of digital agencies signing up to its early access waitlist ahead of launch.

Built by agencies, for agencies, JJungles is reshaping the landscape with its AgencyOS, a single platform merging project management, marketing, communication, finance, and automation into one seamless experience.

“Our waitlist growth has been incredible,” says Kirsty Englander, Founder and Head of Growth. “It proves the industry is ready for a smarter, more connected way to run an agency.”

The upcoming release includes modules such as:

The Den – real-time chat, video calls, and AI meeting summaries.

JX Funnels – funnel and landing page builder with AI content generation.

JX SEO – built-in audit and keyword tracking engine.

JX Training Centre – eLearning for agencies and their clients.

AgencyOS Automations – custom rule builder that connects every part of the system.



As JJungles prepares for launch, its Build in Public movement continues to attract agencies eager to help refine and shape what many are calling “the operating system for the agency of the future.”

Early registration is open at https://tally.so/r/nWVMaR

About JJungles

JJungles is an Australian-based software company developing JJungles AgencyOS, a fully integrated operating system for digital, creative, and marketing agencies. Led by founder Kirsty Englander, the company aims to empower agencies globally with a unified system that brings automation, intelligence, and collaboration into one platform.

Contact: Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

hello@jjungles.com | https://jjungles.com