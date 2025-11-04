JJungles Invites Agencies to Co-Create Its New AgencyOS Through Build in Public

JJungles Invites Agencies Worldwide to Co-Create the Future of Work Through Its Build in Public Program

Sunshine Coast, QLD, 2025-11-04 — /EPR Network/ — JJungles is tearing down the walls of traditional software development and inviting digital agencies worldwide to help shape its AgencyOS through a transparent, community-driven Build in Public program.

Every fortnight, the JJungles team shares live progress updates, feature demos, and design previews, giving agencies the power to directly influence product direction.

“Agencies shouldn’t have to wait for years to get the tools they need,” says Kirsty Englander. “By building JJungles in public, we’re giving them a seat at the table, request features, and help design the future with us, and soon be able to test, ”

Participants get exclusive access to:

Fortnightly feature previews and roadmap updates.

Direct feedback channels to the JJungles product team.

Early access to trial the platform before launch.



Early registration is open at https://tally.so/r/nWVMaR.

“JJungles isn’t just software, it’s a collaborative movement,” adds Englander. “We’re building the tools agencies have been asking for, with the agencies themselves.”

About JJungles

JJungles is an Australian technology company creating JJungles AgencyOS, an all-in-one operating system for digital, creative, and marketing agencies. The company builds transparently through its Build in Public initiative, engaging real agencies in the creation of tools that drive collaboration and growth.

Contact: Kirsty Englander, Founder & Head of Growth

hello@jjungles.com | https://jjungles.com