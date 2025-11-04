BFC Publications Presents Mastering Project Appraisal & Financial Analysis by Bhaskar K

UTTAR PRADESH, 2025-11-04 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is pleased to announce the release of Mastering Project Appraisal & Financial Analysis by Bhaskar K, a comprehensive guide designed to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world project evaluation. This book is an essential resource for finance professionals, entrepreneurs, consultants, and students aiming to understand the nuances of project appraisal and financial analysis in today’s dynamic business environment.

The inspiration behind this book stems from the author’s observation of the disconnect between textbook learning and the practical application of project appraisal techniques. Conducting a Techno-Economic Viability (TEV) study — a cornerstone of project financing — demands much more than analytical skills. It requires an integrated understanding of management competency, technical feasibility, financial viability, market dynamics, and associated risks and their mitigations.

Through practical frameworks, concept-driven tools, and case-based insights, Bhaskar K provides readers with a structured, real-life approach to evaluating projects for both debt and equity financing. Each chapter offers a step-by-step understanding of critical elements such as promoter evaluation, technical soundness, historical financial analysis, commercial feasibility, and financial viability.

A unique highlight of the book is its dedicated chapter on financial appraisal through a complete case study, taking readers from estimating project costs and structuring means of finance to validating assumptions and constructing projected financial statements. The chapter also elaborates on key financial metrics such as EBITDA margin, DER, ToL/TNW, DSCR, RoCE, RoE, IRR, and other crucial ratios — enabling readers to make informed financial decisions.

By focusing on risk identification and mitigation strategies, often overlooked in traditional analysis, Mastering Project Appraisal & Financial Analysis equips readers with practical insights to tackle complex real-world scenarios in project finance.

This book is not just a theoretical manual but a hands-on guide that empowers learners and professionals to confidently evaluate and finance projects with precision and strategic clarity.

About the Author:

Bhaskar K is an engineer and finance professional with over three decades of experience in project finance, rising to the role of Deputy General Manager in a leading public sector bank. A CAIIB topper in Management Accountancy and Financial Management, he has handled credit appraisal, TEV studies, and international loan syndication, including international assignments in Hong Kong. His deep understanding of project finance is reflected throughout this book, making it a trusted resource for both learners and seasoned professionals.

Mastering Project Appraisal & Financial Analysis is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.

For those seeking to master the art and science of project evaluation, this book is an invaluable companion.