Shopperations Launches Partner Program to Empower Agencies, Consultants, and Resellers Serving CPG Marketers

Cincinnati, OH, 2025-11-5 — /EPR Network/ — Shopperations, the leading SaaS platform for omnichannel marketing planning and financial transparency in consumer packaged goods (CPG), today announced the launch of its Shopperations Partner Program. It is designed to empower marketing agencies, system integrators, and technology resellers to deliver best-in-class marketing planning and reporting to their CPG clients.

The new program enables partners to eliminate Excel chaos, improve financial accuracy, and connect marketing, finance, and agency workflows through a single, collaborative platform.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade helping CPG marketers modernize their planning process,” said Founder and CEO of Shopperations, Olga Yurovski, “Now, we’re opening that opportunity to trusted partners who want to bring structure, speed, and financial transparency to their clients.” says Yurovski. “Together, we can help brands plan smarter, act faster, and finally get marketing and finance on the same page.”

Addressing a Growing Need for Modern Marketing Operations

In an era when marketing budgets are under scrutiny and teams are stretched thin, CPG organizations are looking for ways to bridge the gap between marketing execution and financial accountability. Shopperations’ platform offers an alternative to manual spreadsheets and disconnected trackers, enabling real-time collaboration across teams and agencies.

Reasons To Consider Shopperations

The Only SaaS Native to CPG Omnichannel Marketing. Purpose-built for brand, shopper, and retail media planning, with a structure that reflects how CPG marketers actually work.

Transparent Budget & Fund Management. Enforces financial integrity with rules, audit trails, and change tracking that build confidence with finance teams.

Helps with Planning & Forecasting. Combines marketer-friendly design with finance-grade accuracy for seamless campaign and fund planning.

Flexible Reporting & Calendars. Instant, exportable reports and calendars can save hours of manual work while improving visibility across stakeholders.

Fast Post-Promo Analytics. Integrates spend and sales data to deliver ROI insights in days, not months.

“Partners tell us their CPG clients are drowning in Excel trackers and disconnected data,” said Shopperations’ VP of Customer Success, Shari King. “With our platform and partner ecosystem, they can offer a proven, enterprise-grade solution that drives efficiency and transparency across marketing and finance.”

What Shopperations Users Say

“Shopperations gives me a full 360 view of my marketing programs and budgets in a one-stop shop,” said Matt P., director of shopper marketing at a leading CPG manufacturer. “It’s been a game-changer for me and my team.”

“I’ve used Shopperations with multiple manufacturers and agencies, all with the same success,” said Craig B., vice president of strategy at a national shopper marketing agency. “It’s simply a necessity for a modern shopper marketing organization. Managing budgets and projects on floating Excel worksheets will always keep you tethered to base camp.”

A Win-Win for the Channel

By joining the Shopperations Partner Program, agencies and resellers can expand their service offerings without additional development overhead. The platform’s APIs, integrations, and intuitive interface make it easy to onboard new clients and demonstrate measurable ROI within weeks.

Through the Shopperations Partner Program, approved resellers, consultants, and implementation partners gain access to: competitive margins, a partner locator, free NFR access, deal registration, MDF, and pre-qualified leads. They also start at the Gold level, get free training, and marketing collateral.

“This program is ideal for agencies, consultants, and data partners who want to elevate their strategic value,” Yurovski added. “Shopperations is more than software, it’s a movement toward smarter, data-driven collaboration in the CPG industry.”

About Shopperations

Founded in 2014 by former CPG marketers, Shopperations is the most comprehensive omnichannel marketing planning platform for the consumer packaged goods industry. Trusted by brands like Conagra, 3M, and General Mills, Shopperations empowers marketing and finance teams to plan, forecast, and report in one connected workspace. Clients report up to 80% less reporting time and a payback period measured in months, not years.

For more information about the Shopperations Partner Program, visit www.partners.shopperations.com or email partners@shopperations.com.