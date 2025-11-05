XOOG Launches Blockchain-Backed Security Layer for Business Email — Verified Privacy, Data Ownership, and End-to-End Control

Bengaluru, India, 2025-11-5 — /EPR Network/ — XOOG, a company dedicated to securing enterprise email communication, today announced the commercial launch of its blockchain-backed security solution that protects business email and attachments across existing mail systems. XOOG delivers verified privacy, decentralized identity, and immutable auditability — without replacing current email infrastructure.

Built with ZenZ Solutions — an AI and Web3 infrastructure firm — XOOG’s security layer sets a new standard for enterprise email protection by combining end-to-end encryption, blockchain-backed provenance, and zero data custody. The solution is powered by MOI Blockchain, a next-generation architecture offering context-aware scalability and participant-level privacy.

“Email remains the most common attack surface for data breaches,” said Mahalingam Ramasamy, Founder of XOOG. “XOOG was built to retrofit enterprise email with verifiable privacy and control — protecting messages and attachments where they already live. By pairing decentralized identity with blockchain-backed provenance, XOOG returns ownership and trust to organizations without disrupting user workflows.”

A New Standard for Email Security

XOOG introduces a layered security model where every message and attachment is encrypted, recorded immutably, and controlled by the user.

Key capabilities include:

End-to-End Encryption: Ensures every message and attachment remains private and tamper-proof.

Immutable Provenance: Every email action is recorded on MOI Blockchain for full traceability.

Decentralized Identity (IoMe): Enables secure, user-owned authentication without shared credentials.

Persistent Protection: Control message access even after delivery — restrict, revoke, or expire content.

XOOG Vault: Provides encrypted long-term storage for compliance and audit retention.

Designed for enterprise deployment, XOOG integrates directly with Microsoft Outlook and other existing mail clients via a lightweight add-in, enabling organizations to adopt advanced security controls without user retraining or infrastructure replacement.

“XOOG represents the next chapter in enterprise email security,” said Ellappan Venkatesan, Executive Director of ZenZ Solutions. “We built XOOG on MOI Blockchain because its context-aware architecture and privacy-first design align perfectly with securing email communication at scale, where trust, traceability, and performance matter most.”

About XOOG

XOOG is a technology company redefining enterprise email security through blockchain and decentralized identity. Its flagship platform enables organizations to exchange information with verified privacy, data ownership, and complete communication control. XOOG’s mission is to make secure email effortless — restoring trust and autonomy in every digital exchange.

About ZenZ

ZenZ Solutions is a global technology firm helping enterprises transition securely from Web2 to Web3. Through its AI and Web3-as-a-Service platform, ZenZ designs and delivers custom blockchain architectures that power next-generation enterprise products like XOOG.

