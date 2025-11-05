Aromatherapy Market Expands with Growing Interest in Natural Healing

The global aromatherapy market was valued at USD 9,211.7 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 15,172.4 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% between 2025 and 2030. The growth is primarily driven by increasing recognition of the therapeutic applications of essential oils and a rising preference for natural and holistic wellness products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the North America region dominated the aromatherapy market, holding the largest revenue share of 40.64%.

Within this region, the United States alone accounted for 76.5% of the North American market share in 2024.

On a product basis, the consumables segment led with a revenue share of 76.9% in 2024, reflecting strong demand for essential oils, creams, candles and other consumable formats.

By mode of delivery, topical application was the largest segment in 2024, capturing 42.7% of revenues.

In terms of end-use, the spa & wellness centres segment was the highest contributor, with a share of 54.1% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

The aromatherapy market size in 2024 was USD 9,211.7 million, with forecasts indicating a rise to USD 15,172.4 million by 2030 under a CAGR of 8.9% over the period from 2025 to 2030.

The sizable share in North America is underpinned by rising consumer interest in alternative medicinal approaches addressing pain, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, skin ailments, colds, digestive issues, immune system imbalances, insomnia, anxiety and wound healing.

The versatility of aromatherapy products—spanning diffusers, massage oils, creams, inhalers—makes them appealing across a broad consumer base seeking mental and emotional wellbeing, skincare benefits and natural wellness solutions.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The aromatherapy market exhibits moderate concentration, with leading players leveraging their global presence, diversified product portfolios and strong brand recognition. A number of companies hold significant positioning and influence in the market landscape.

Order a free sample PDF of the Aromatherapy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Among the key companies operating in the aromatherapy space are:

Key Companies List:

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd.

dōTERRA

Young Living Essential Oils, LC.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Edens Garden

Aurora

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Plant Therapy

FLORIHANA

Biolandes

Falcon

Stadler Form

Pilgrim

sparoom

EO Products

NOW Foods

For instance, dōTERRA offers wellness and personal-care products through more than 2 million wellness advocates/distributors globally, with operations across Australia, China, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Young Living Essential Oils likewise has a broad international presence, offering essential oils, diffusers, massage oils, skin care, hair care, pet care and household cleaning products under multiple trademarks.

Conclusion

In summary, the aromatherapy market is positioned for strong growth over the forecast period, underpinned by rising consumer demand for natural wellness solutions, growing awareness of therapeutic applications of essential oils and increasing adoption of holistic health products across regions. With consumables, topical applications and spa & wellness end-uses driving current demand—and key players expanding their global footprints and product portfolios—the market presents meaningful opportunities for innovation, especially around delivery modes, organic formulations and online distribution.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.