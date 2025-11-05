Applionsoft Launches Uber for Beauty App with Advanced Features for Effortless On-Demand Beauty Services

NEW YORK, 2025-11-5 — /EPR Network/ — Applionsoft has announced the launch of its all-new Uber for Beauty App, a next-generation on-demand solution designed to make beauty and salon services accessible anytime, anywhere. This innovative platform connects users with professional beauticians in just a few taps, offering convenience, transparency, and trust — all in one app. The platform aims to bridge the gap between clients seeking salon-quality care and professionals offering personalized beauty solutions.

Key Features of Our Uber for Beauty App – User App

Social Login: Users can easily sign up and log in using social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram for a quick and hassle-free registration process.

Live Chat: Once the provider accepts a request, users can chat directly with beauticians to discuss preferences, timings, or service details within the app.

View Available Provider: Users can view beautician profiles, ratings, offered services, and even proximity, helping them choose the best expert nearby.

View Provider Portfolio: Users can explore each stylist’s portfolio, including photos of past work and service details, before confirming a booking.

Book Multiple Packages: With this feature, users can schedule multiple services or beauty packages in a single order, simplifying their booking experience.

Payment Options: Users can pay conveniently using multiple payment methods, including cash, card, or in-app wallet.

Rating & Review: After completing a service, users can leave honest feedback and ratings to help improve the service experience for future clients.

Order History: Users can easily view their booking history, track past appointments, and rebook their favorite services in one click.

Key Features of Our Uber for Beauty App – Provider App

Add Packages: Beauticians can create and manage service packages with details such as name, price, and description to attract clients.

Manage Request: Providers can view complete order details and choose to accept or reject requests based on their availability.

Map Navigation: Once an order is confirmed, providers can use in-app navigation to reach the user’s location effortlessly.

Manage Portfolio: Beauticians can regularly update their portfolios, showcase recent work, and display new service offerings.

Manage Document: The app allows beauticians to upload and manage important verification documents like salon certificates or ID proofs.

Set Service Radius: Providers can define the distance range within which they are available to deliver beauty services.

Order History: Beauticians can track their completed, canceled, and pending appointments along with total earnings.

Review & Rating: Providers can view customer feedback and use it to refine their services and enhance credibility.

Key Features of Our Uber for Beauty App – Web Admin Panel

Dashboard: A powerful and interactive dashboard allows admins to monitor total orders, revenue, and new user and provider registrations in real time.

Manage Providers: Admins can approve or block providers and view or edit details like contact info, address, and service status.

Manage Document: Admins can manage required beautician documents such as salon certifications and IDs to maintain authenticity.

View Order List: The admin can access detailed lists of all order statuses, including pending, approved, ongoing, and completed bookings.

Manage Service Category: Admins can add, update, or delete service categories and control their availability status (ON/OFF).

Payment Setting: Admins can configure provider commission percentages and payment methods, such as cash, card, or wallet.

Site Setting: Admins have complete control over the platform’s basic settings like site name, logo, contact details, app links, and API integrations.

Mass Notifications: Admins can send broadcast messages or updates instantly to all users and providers within the system.

The Uber for Beauty App reflects a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By integrating technology with beauty services, the platform sets new standards in the on-demand industry, empowering users and professionals alike through cutting-edge digital solutions. This launch strengthens the vision of delivering high-quality, scalable, and efficient on demand app development services for modern businesses.