Lena Adams joins Johnson Brunetti

Franklin, MA, 2025-11-05 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm, founded in 2003, recently announced the addition of Lena Adams as office administrator.

In this role, Adams oversees reception, manages data entry, coordinates supply orders, and creates a warm, welcoming environment for all office visitors.

“Lena has a natural gift for making people feel welcome the moment they walk through the door,” said Linda Walter, Regional Operations Manager. “Her attention to detail and genuine care for others make her an invaluable part of our team and the client experience.”

Adams attended Boston University and earned a bachelor’s degree in health science. Her studies included a semester abroad at the National University of Singapore. She also holds a Property Insurance Adjuster License for New Hampshire, Connecticut, and New York.

“What I love most about Johnson Brunetti is how it feels both professional and personal,” said Adams. “It’s rewarding to be part of a company that values relationships as much as results.”

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Adams resides in Quincy, Massachusetts. In her spare time, she’s a Zumba and dance instructor. Adams is also an active volunteer for Twirls for Wishes https://twirlforwishes.com/), a non-profit that partners with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, helping young people achieve their dreams of performing. She’s currently coaching a youngster who will perform at an event at the Havana Club in Cambridge on December 14.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.