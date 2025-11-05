Marsters, ‘TMNT,’ ‘Reno 911!’ Stars Among First Celebrities to Attend FAN EXPO Cleveland

CLEVELAND, 2025-11-05 — /EPR Network/ — James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), six stars from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and two from Reno 911! are among the first wave of celebrities who will attend FAN EXPO Cleveland, March 13-15, 2026, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. The annual pop culture gathering celebrates everything from the worlds of movies, television, art, science fiction, anime, animation, cosplay, gaming, literature, and more.

Millions of fans worldwide first got to know Marsters as “Spike” in the hits Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. The versatile actor and musician has had film roles in Dragon Ball and P.S. I Love You and guest TV appearances on Smallville, Without a Trace, Hawaii Five-0, and many others. Marsters is also a singer-songwriter who has enjoyed sold-out concerts on three continents.

In addition to Marsters, celebrity guests attending 2026 FAN EXPO Cleveland include:

• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

Many additional FAN EXPO Cleveland guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now at fanexpocleveland.com. Advanced Pricing is available until February 26. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Cleveland is the fourth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

