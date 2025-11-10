Nor-Tech Achieves Intel Prestige Partner Status-Delivering High-Impact Value and Innovation to Clients

Minneapolis, MN, 2025-11-10 — /EPR Network/ — Nor-Tech, a leading provider of expertly engineered HPC and AI-ready solutions, just announced that it has achieved Intel® Prestige Partner status—the highest tier in the Intel Partner Alliance. This recognition underscores Nor-Tech’s deep technical expertise, proven innovation and long-standing collaboration with Intel to deliver cutting-edge solutions to research, enterprise and government clients.

The Intel Prestige Partner designation provides Nor-Tech and, by extension, its clients with exclusive access to Intel’s latest technologies, engineering resources and early product insights. These advantages translate into faster solution delivery, optimized performance and superior reliability across Nor-Tech’s HPC clusters, AI-ready servers and engineering workstations.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Earning Intel Prestige Partner status is a tremendous honor that reflects Nor-Tech’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation. Intel has been a trusted partner for more than two decades. This milestone allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients through early access to new technologies and advanced integration support.”

As an Intel Prestige Partner, Nor-Tech joins an elite group of integrators with direct collaboration on next-generation processor, memory and connectivity advancements—including Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, Intel® Core™ Ultra technology and emerging AI acceleration platforms. This partnership ensures Nor-Tech’s clients benefit from validated, future-ready systems built on the most trusted hardware ecosystem in the industry.

“We greatly appreciate our long-standing partnership with Intel,” Olson added. “Together, we’ve helped clients across science, engineering and industry achieve remarkable results through performance, reliability and innovation.”

To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000, email engineering@nor-tech.com or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Sign up for a demo of the most powerful high-performance hardware and software, including next gen NVIDIA GPUs and AMD and Intel CPUs, at https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high-performance computer solution provider for two Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high-performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Contracts include: Minnesota State IT, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V.