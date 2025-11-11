Molecular Diagnostics Market Expands as Precision Medicine Advances

The global molecular diagnostics market was estimated at USD 25.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 33.08 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.97% from 2025 to 2030. Key drivers of this growth include technological innovations, an ageing global population and the increasing demand for precise and efficient genetic testing solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading revenue share in the molecular diagnostics market at 40.95%.

By product category, reagents dominated in 2024 with a revenue share of 65.44%.

In terms of test-location, central laboratories were the largest segment in 2024, with a revenue share of 78.8%.

Among technologies, the PCR segment led in 2024, with a revenue share of 68.0%.

Looking at applications, infectious diseases accounted for the largest portion of revenue in 2024, at 63.1%.

Market Size & Forecast

Market size in 2024: USD 25.75 billion.

Forecast for 2030: USD 33.08 billion.

Forecast period CAGR (2025-2030): 3.97%.

The North American region was the largest market in 2024.

Additionally, the increased acceptance of point-of-care (POC) testing is being driven by growing consumer awareness about self‐diagnostic options and a demand for faster test results. For example, in February 2023 a portable RT-PCR machine was developed that can test multiple viruses (including respiratory diseases and STDs) in about 30 minutes, designed for clinical and corporate use without requiring specialised training. The ageing population is another major influence: according to the World Population Prospects 2022 report, the share of global population aged 65 + is expected to rise from around 10% in 2022 to about 16% by 2050. As older people are more prone to chronic and infectious diseases (such as cancer, cardiovascular illness, diabetes and neurodegenerative disorders), demand for diagnostics able to detect diseases at earlier stages increases.

There is also a move toward decentralised healthcare: smaller facilities are deploying advanced diagnostic devices, and POC products are designed for higher precision, faster results and cost‐effectiveness. Market participants are focusing on developing POC test products to capitalise on this trend. For instance, in November 2024 a pilot programme launched in Texas on self-collected HPV screening aimed to increase access to cervical-cancer screening in underserved communities, using an FDA-approved assay.

Order a free sample PDF of the Molecular Diagnostics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The molecular diagnostics industry is in a growth phase, with strong innovation driven by companies developing advanced solutions. Regulatory frameworks play a significant role: while streamlined regulation can accelerate product launches and innovation, stricter rules (e.g., proposed regulation of laboratory-developed tests) may delay development and increase costs. The industry is also seeing merger and acquisition (M&A) activity: for example in January 2023, a major player completed an acquisition in the oncology diagnostics field to strengthen its specialty diagnostics segment. Traditional testing methods (immunoassays, microbiology) remain alternatives, but molecular diagnostics continue to offer superior accuracy and specificity, especially for early-disease detection and personalised medicine. Key end-users include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and research institutions, which benefit from increased patient loads and government support for advanced diagnostics.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The molecular diagnostics market is characterised by a moderate growth rate and high degree of innovation. Leading firms are pursuing strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, regulatory approvals and geographic expansion to enhance their market presence. These players collectively hold the largest market share and drive industry trends.

Key Companies List

BD

BIOMÉRIEUX

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher

Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe)

Illumina, Inc.

Grifols

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

Conclusion

In summary, the molecular diagnostics market is on a steady upward path, with growth underpinned by technological advancements, shifting demographics and the move toward decentralised and self-testing formats. Reagents continue to dominate product revenues, central labs remain the primary test location, PCR is the leading technology, and infectious-disease applications drive the largest share. With major players actively innovating and expanding, and with regulatory and healthcare-delivery shifts favouring molecular methods, the market is well-positioned to reach USD 33.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.97%.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.