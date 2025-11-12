On-Demand Taxi Booking App Unveils Major Feature Upgrade for Better Ride Management

NEW YORK, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Applionsoft, a leading provider of on-demand app solutions, has announced the latest update of its Uber Clone App, introducing a range of powerful new features designed to enhance the experience for riders, drivers, and admins. This launch focuses on creating a more connected and efficient taxi booking ecosystem through innovation, automation, and modern app design.

With the latest update, the Uber Clone App now empowers users with greater convenience, flexibility, and transparency at every step of their journey. From easy social logins to real-time tracking and flexible payments, the app ensures a seamless experience for both riders and drivers. Admins also benefit from improved control and insights, making business management simpler than ever.

Key Features of Our Uber Clone App – Customer App

Social Login: Users can easily sign up or log in through social media platforms like Facebook or Google, making registration quick and hassle-free.

Vehicle Selection: Riders can choose the vehicle type that best suits their needs — whether it’s a comfortable sedan, a spacious SUV, or a budget-friendly auto.

Track Driver Location: Real-time tracking helps users stay informed about the driver’s location and estimated arrival time.

Flexible Payment: Multiple payment options including cash, card, and digital wallets ensure a convenient checkout process.

Reviews & Ratings: Users can share feedback after every trip, helping to maintain service quality and trust.

Schedule Ride: The feature allows riders to book trips in advance for any date or time, ensuring timely travel.

Key Features of Our Uber Clone App – Driver App

Get Trip Request: Drivers receive ride requests instantly, allowing them to accept rides quickly and start earning.

Ride Statistics: Drivers can view key performance metrics like completed trips, earnings, and ratings in one dashboard.

Call to User: In-app calling ensures smooth communication between drivers and passengers during pick-ups.

Map Navigation: Integrated map support provides optimized routes for faster and more efficient trips.

Online/Offline Mode: Drivers can go online to accept rides or switch offline when they need a break.

Manage Profile: Easy access to update personal and vehicle information keeps driver profiles current.

Key Features of Our Uber Clone App – Admin Web Panel

Dashboard: Admins can monitor all app activities with real-time analytics on earnings, trips, and user performance.

Mass Notification: This feature allows admins to instantly communicate updates or promotions to drivers and customers.

Manual Booking: Admins can manually handle special ride requests or support bookings directly from the dashboard.

Statements: Detailed financial reports provide transparency on transactions, earnings, and payouts.

The latest update of the Uber Clone App marks a significant step toward redefining the ride-hailing experience for both users and drivers. With advanced features designed to simplify booking, tracking, and overall management, the platform ensures greater efficiency and reliability across every operation. This update reinforces the growing impact of innovative on demand app development services in transforming the future of urban mobility.