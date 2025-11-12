BFC Publications Presents “Raatri – An Accident” by Shivam Gupta

NEW YORK, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is delighted to announce the release of “Raatri – An Accident”, a gripping and mysterious tale by author Shivam Gupta that takes readers on an unforgettable journey filled with suspense, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Mumbai’s Ghatkopar, the story follows Abhishek, a hardworking professional who often leaves office late at night. Known for avoiding giving lifts to strangers, his life takes a sudden turn when he reluctantly offers a ride to a mysterious man. Before leaving, the man tells Abhishek something extraordinary: “Whenever someone truly needs a lift, an extra seat will appear in your car on its own.” To Abhishek’s surprise, the prophecy comes true, and he begins helping people without hesitation.

But when he offers a lift to a beautiful young woman, his life spirals into chaos. Who was she? What was her secret? And how does her story intertwine with his destiny? Shivam Gupta weaves an engrossing narrative that keeps readers hooked until the very last page.

“Raatri – An Accident” is more than just a story—it’s an exploration of fate, choices, and the mysteries hidden in everyday life. With its unique blend of realism and the supernatural, the book promises to captivate readers who enjoy suspense, thrill, and emotional depth.

Now available on leading platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store, this book is a must-read for mystery and fiction lovers.