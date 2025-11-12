Florida Paints and The Salvation Army team up to bring holiday joy to families across Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — This holiday season, Florida Paints is turning its stores into hubs of hope. The family-owned paint manufacturer has partnered with The Salvation Army to host a statewide toy drive—inviting Floridians now through Dec. 4 to drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating Florida Paints locations. Each donation will stay local, directly supporting children and families served by the nearest Salvation Army chapter.

With more than 25 retail stores across the state, the effort is designed to make giving easy for everyone—from loyal contractors and homeowners to first-time customers and neighbors looking to make a difference.

“There’s no better time than the holidays to come together for our community,” said Don Strube, Florida Paints Co-founder and Co-CEO. “We’re proud to work alongside The Salvation Army to help make the season brighter for families across Florida.”

The partnership is an extension of Florida Paints’ “Paint a Brighter Day” program, which provides paint donations and hands-on support to nonprofits across the state. Through the initiative, Florida Paints has already donated nearly 8,000 gallons of paint to projects that restore spaces, uplift spirits, and give back to those in need.

Spanning every corner of the Sunshine State—from Pensacola and Jacksonville to Fort Myers, Naples, and The Villages—Florida Paints’ network of stores is helping ensure that every community has the chance to give back locally this holiday season.

“Thanks to Florida Paints and its customers, we can help bring hope to families who need it most,” said The Salvation Army Florida Divisional General Secretary, Major Michelle Wilson. “Every toy makes a difference.”

To learn more about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.

About Florida Paints

Paint Made for the Sunshine State

Florida Paints is a second-generation, family-owned paint manufacturer proudly owned and operated in Central Florida. Founded in 2012 on a 60-year legacy in the paint industry, Florida Paints formulates its quality interior and exterior paints, primers and other specialty coatings to meet the unique climate challenges of Florida and surrounding regions, ensuring they are weather-tested and expertly crafted for durability.

Florida Paints is a resource for every stage of the painting process providing a variety of color, technical and professional services for contractors and homeowners alike. Committed to local manufacturing and with over 24 million gallons of paint produced, Florida Paints has been named “Best Paint Store” by Orlando Magazine and is recognized as one of the largest privately held companies in the region on Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list. Available through 28 company-operated retail stores across the state and a strong independent dealer network, Florida Paints is a rapidly growing company in our region and beyond.

Through the “Paint a Brighter Day” program, Florida Paints is committed to supporting local nonprofits and organizations with paint donations that help restore buildings and homes, bring people together, uplift environments and offer hope to those in need. To date, the program has led to approximately 8,000 gallons of donated paint.

For more information about Florida Paints, visit https://floridapaints.com/.

