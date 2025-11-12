HubBroker Announces Peppol-Ready E-Invoicing Solutions Ahead of Belgium’s 2026 Digital Mandate

Copenhagen, Denmark, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — HubBroker ApS, a certified Peppol Access Point Provider, today announced enhanced Peppol-ready e-invoicing solutions to help Belgian businesses prepare for the country’s upcoming 2026 B2B e-invoicing and 2028 e-reporting requirements.

Belgium has selected the Peppol network as its national standard for structured, secure invoice exchange. Through HubBroker’s Peppol Access Point Solution, companies can send and receive electronic invoices that fully comply with Peppol BIS 3.0 and EN 16931 formats, ensuring readiness for the VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) initiative.

“By aligning early with Belgium’s Peppol infrastructure, enterprises can transform compliance into efficiency,” said [Name, Title] of HubBroker ApS. “Our Peppol platform integrates directly with ERP systems, automating invoice validation, routing, and reporting across borders.”

HubBroker’s Peppol service provider framework connects clients to the global Peppol e-invoicing network, linking Europe, Australia, and Singapore. As a certified Peppol Access Point service provider, HubBroker offers secure onboarding, directory registration, and real-time monitoring tools that simplify digital-tax compliance.

The company encourages Belgian enterprises to evaluate ERP compatibility and join the Peppol registry ahead of the 2026 deadline to avoid implementation delays and ensure seamless transition to real-time VAT reporting.

