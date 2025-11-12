Softaken Launches Smart Duplicate Files Remover to Scan, Detect and Delete Duplicate Files Safely

NEW YORK, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken has officially announced the launch of their new utility software – Softaken Duplicate Files Remover. This tool is a smart application that can identify, scan, and remove duplicate files on Windows systems with great accuracy. Users will benefit from using this utility software as they will free up storage space, enhance performance, and keep data storage clean without having to go through manual searching and complex steps.

Softaken Duplicate File Remover for Windows provides a straightforward solution to eliminate duplicate data files from fixed computers, laptops, and external drives. Users often have storage capacity problems as a result of having multiple copies of repeated files, which can include documents, MP3s, images, videos, libraries, PDF files, downloads, and temporary data. Softaken Duplicate File Remover is designed to address this common issue in a comprehensive manner and is derived by scanning deeply for duplicate files based on content match rather than simply reviewing file names.

Softaken Duplicate Files Remover enables you to scan & remove duplicate files with a few clicks. Regardless of whether the data is stored in large folders, network locations, or drives, it detects duplicates quickly and accurately. This is beneficial for a seamless storage optimisation experience for both personal users and business systems.

Key Features:

Eliminate Duplicate Files on Windows in a few simple steps.

Scan entire folders, sub-folders, drives, and external locations.

Smart content-based matching identifies file duplicates exactly. Remove duplicate data files safely, without affecting the original. Decompress the duplicate data and increase performance. A Simple interface works for everyone using the application.

Works smoothly on all major Windows versions

A Spokesperson from Softaken stated,

“Duplicate file storage is a significant problem for both consumers and working professionals. Our new Software enables you to clean duplicate data in a quick and secure way. The application is designed to enhance your time spent cleaning your file system, restore space, and keep the file system clean.”

About Softaken

Softaken Software is a trusted developer of data conversion, email migration, backup, recovery and utility software for Windows users. With a very large product range, Softaken maintains the development of software that is reliable, simple to use, and effective in improving data management, and supporting professionals, individuals and corporate users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com