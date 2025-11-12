Centobin Law Office Launches Expert Visa and Permanent Residency Consultation Services for Calgary’s Immigrants

Calgary, Canada, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — In response to the growing demand for immigration services in Calgary, Centobin Law Office is excited to announce the expansion of its legal services to include visa application assistance and permanent residency (PR) consultations. This new service is designed to help individuals and families smoothly navigate the immigration process and achieve their goal of settling and working in Canada.

As a leading immigration law firm in Calgary, Centobin Law Office has built a reputation for providing expert legal advice and personalized solutions to clients pursuing various immigration pathways. With years of experience in Canadian immigration law, the firm is now offering a broader range of services, including work visas, study permits, family sponsorships, and PR applications in Canada.

“We understand that the immigration process can be complicated and overwhelming,” said Obinna Ononuju, Senior Immigration Lawyer at Centobin Law Office. “Our team specializes in simplifying these processes for our clients and providing effective legal solutions tailored to their unique needs.”

The demand for immigration services in Calgary continues to rise as the city attracts professionals, students, and families from around the world. In response, Centobin Law Office is expanding its offerings to help those pursuing opportunities in Canada’s diverse job market and educational systems.

Key Calgary immigration services offered by Centobin Law Office include:

Visa applications assistance: Expert legal help with work visas, study permits, visitor visas, and more.

Permanent Residency (PR) Consultation: Helping clients with Express Entry, Family Sponsorship, and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) applications for Canadian PR.

Immigration Consultations: Personalized guidance for individuals and families to assess eligibility and develop tailored immigration plans.

Legal Representation: Full representation in immigration hearings, appeals, and disputes.

With a focus on client-centered service, Centobin Law Office offers clear communication, affordable pricing, and ongoing support to ensure a smoother experience throughout the immigration process.

“Whether you’re applying for a work visa, study permit, or permanent residency, we’re here to help you every step of the way,” added Obinna Ononuju. “Our goal is to make sure you succeed in your immigration journey and settle into your new life in Canada with confidence.”

Centobin Law Office invites anyone interested in learning more about their Calgary immigration services to take advantage of their free initial consultation. Visit https://centobinlaw.ca/immigration-law or call 866-395-3232 for more information.

