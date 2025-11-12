AAEON Honored with Triple Triumph at Taiwan Excellence Awards

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — AAEON Technology Inc. (Stock code: 6579), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, has been honored with three Taiwan Excellence Awards for 2026. The products responsible for the award, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, PICO-MTU4-SEMI, and BOXER-8642AI, each showcase innovative design and market potential across product lines, illustrating the company’s range of expertise.

First established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993, the Taiwan Excellence Awards recognize organizations for their ability to provide innovative solutions that have the potential to empower excellence and bring tangible benefits to international markets. Products are judged in four categories: R&D, design, quality, and marketing. Only entries which perform well in each category and demonstrate the potential to offer ‘innovative value’ are selected to receive awards.

This award not only recognizes AAEON’s technological prowess in the embedded computing sphere, but also highlights the diversity of its offerings, with its winning products targeting applications from smart retail to advanced robotics.

The first of the three winners, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX, was recognized for its record-breaking size. Primarily designed for UAV, robotics, and edge AI applications, the de next-RAP8-EZBOX holds the distinction of being the world’s smallest 13th Generation Intel® Core™-powered industrial-grade Mini PC.

Built for the smart retail sphere, AAEON’s second winner was the BOXER-8642AI. Equipped with multiple independent 10Gbps USB interfaces able to support Intel® RealSense™ D405 3D cameras and powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™, the BOXER-8642AI effectively addresses the need for object detection and spatial recognition in smart retail and AMR applications, enabling more accurate and intelligent vision-based applications.

The final winning entry, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI, recently made waves as the world’s smallest embedded system powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 1) CPUs. Tailored to be deployed in industrial robotics, the PICO-MTU4-SEMI can operate across temperatures ranging from -10°C to 50°C without the assistance of active fan cooling.

For more information about the mission, values, and evaluation criteria of the Taiwan Excellence Awards, please visit the official website. For detailed specifications and information about AAEON’s award-winning products, or to explore AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.