CD Bioparticles Introduces Custom Services for Ultra-Sensitive Upconversion Nanoparticle Lateral Flow Assay Development

New York, USA, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ —With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has announced the launch of its specialized custom services for Upconversion Nanoparticle Lateral Flow Assay Development, ranging from custom nanoparticle conjugation to whole LFA optimization, applicable to infectious disease diagnosis, cancer biomarker detection, drug and antibiotic residue detection, and food safety testing.

In-depth research on lateral flow assays (LFAs) focuses on improving signal markers to achieve ultra-high sensitivity, exceptional quantitative capability and robustness. Although colourimetric signal markers are the most widely studied and applied type, their quantitative capacity has consistently limited the potential of colourimetric LFA. Upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs), with their unique luminescent properties, are highly promising materials for advancing LFA. UCNPs are characterized by large anti-Stokes shifts, exceptional luminescence brightness, an absence of photobleaching, high stability and signal-to-noise ratios, and long luminescence lifetimes. They can therefore significantly enhance LFA detection sensitivity. They are now being used in a variety of detection fields, including metal ions, bacteria, and disease biomarkers.

CD Bioparticles now offers custom services for scientists seeking to develop upconversion nanoparticle lateral flow assays. These custom development services cover the entire development process, from synthesizing UCNPs with specific emission wavelengths and sizes, to optimizing the entire LFA. This new portfolio includes the covalent conjugation of antibodies, proteins, aptamers or oligonucleotides to the UCNPs, as well as the optimization of antibody-based (sandwich, direct or competitive) and aptamer/oligonucleotide-based lateral flow assays. CD Bioparticles also offers quantitative detection services and can assist with bulk manufacturing, even supplying the necessary reader for the developed assays.

CD Bioparticles has extensive expertise in providing end-to-end solutions, including sample preparation, critical material selection, protocol design and validation testing. The company specializes in optimizing running buffers, designing conjugation methods and applying nanoparticle technologies. Its team also has the capability to transfer and optimize existing proof-of-concept assays onto rapid flow cytometry platforms.

Furthermore, CD Bioparticles manufactures high-quality, cost-effective nanoparticles, including gold colloids, upconversion nanoparticles and quantum dots, for use in rapid diagnostic testing. Uniform nanoparticles with varied sizes and surface modifications are available for developing lateral flow assays. Large-scale production coupled with multi-year stability also minimizes manufacturing risks for clients. Additionally, all nanoparticles undergo comprehensive characterization to ensure compliance with specifications from batch to batch. Stringent quality control measures are implemented at every stage of the LFA development process to ensure the final product delivers high precision, reliability and consistency.

To start a new project, clients are required provide details before assay development, including the target analytes, the intended use of the lateral flow test, and the specific sample matrix it will be used with. It is also crucial that clients provide details of the required limit(s) of detection, any specific UCNP requirements, the desired conjugation method and any pre-determined constraints regarding the overall test design.

For more information about the Upconversion Nanoparticle LFA Development services, or to contact the CD Bioparticles team for a consultation, quote, or proposal, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/services/upconversion-nanoparticle-lateral-flow-assay-development.html.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.