Semiyard Announces New Truck Parking Facility at Blue Island, IL

BLUE ISLAND, IL, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Semiyard has opened a new parking yard in Blue Island, Illinois, at 3500 West 127th Street. This large yard offers parking space for a variety of vehicles, including semi-trucks, trailers, bobtails (tractor units without trailers), box trucks, as well as storage space for RVs and boats. The yard can accommodate more than 100 vehicles and is conveniently located near important highways, including I-294 and I-57, making it easy for drivers to reach from Chicago and nearby areas.

Drivers and fleet operators can quickly and easily reserve parking spots using the Semiyard Driver App. The yard features wide lanes and bright lighting, allowing drivers to park and move their vehicles with ease. We understand the requirements for long-term parking, which is why we offer monthly rates starting at $275, providing flexibility for both owner-operators and larger fleets.

“Truck drivers are critical to the American economy, and it is our mission to provide them with affordable and accessible parking slots wherever and whenever they need them,” said Jora Singh, CEO of Semiyard.

This new yard offers essential parking options in the Chicago area, enabling truck drivers to find the space they need for resting and storing various types of vehicles—whether semi-trucks pulling trailers or smaller commercial vehicles, such as box trucks. RV and boat storage availability also adds value for those needing extra space for their personal or work-related vehicles.

Semiyard’s focus is on providing convenient and accessible parking to meet the growing demand for vehicle storage in busy transport hubs like Blue Island. Drivers can book their spaces in advance through the app to save time and avoid the stress of searching for parking after a long trip.

For more information or to book a parking spot, visit www.semiyard.com or download the Semiyard Driver App. This new yard is set to become a key location for truckers and fleet managers needing convenient and seamless parking options near Chicago.