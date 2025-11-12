Shreekant Patil Drives India Poland Tech Collaboration, Startup Growth

Wroclaw, Poland, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil, Founder, Sr. Consultant & Startup India Mentor alongside President Ms. Krystyna Wróblewska and Mr. Vincent Peter of Poland-India Chamber, recently engaged in high-level discussions with representatives of Smart Cities Council, Poland, including Mr. Krzysztof Dąbrowski, Mr. Jakub Piątek, and Mr. Andrzej Lis. The meeting, conducted under the guidance of Mr. Corey Gray, Chair of the Smart Cities Council, featured more Indian delegates – Mr Rahul Pradhan, Mr. Amit Thakkar, Mrs. Asawari Deshmukh.

The dialogues focused on accelerating technology transfer, promoting the smart city ecosystem, and unlocking funding avenues for startups and MSMEs in India. Key technological areas covered include drone manufacturing, artificial intelligence, agriculture innovation, and waste management—all critical to building smarter, sustainable urban environments.

Smart Cities Council, Poland representatives expressed keen enthusiasm to extend assistance to Indian startups, MSMEs, and government agencies, emphasizing a collaborative approach for mutual growth and innovation. PICC and Shreekant Patil call upon Indian entrepreneurs seeking support to scale globally and contribute to India’s mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat to engage actively with the chamber.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is deeply associated with Startup India and various state government startup initiatives, working closely with prominent incubation centres like Wadhwani Foundation, IIT Bombay, and T-Hub across PAN India. He plays a pivotal role in nurturing startups seeking technology and funding to scale up their businesses. Additionally, Shreekant Patil is actively engaged with multiple chambers of commerce, industry associations, SME, MSMEs, and exporters who are continuously looking for cutting-edge technology solutions to enhance and expand their operations. His extensive network and expertise enable him to bridge startups and MSMEs with government schemes, funding agencies, and industry collaborations, thus supporting India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and economic growth.

The Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) serves as a dynamic bridge promoting inclusive and strategic collaboration between Poland and India across sectors like trade, technology, education, culture, and sustainable development. Established in 2025 following the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Poland, PICC facilitates mutual growth and innovation by connecting governments, institutions, industries, and citizens to strengthen bilateral ties and foster future-ready partnerships.

The Smart Cities Council under leadership of Mr. Corey Gray, is a leading global platform dedicated to advancing partnerships, education, and innovation for smart city development. For India, the Council offers invaluable expertise and resources to accelerate the implementation of sustainable, technology-driven urban solutions. By facilitating collaboration among public sector, private enterprises, and academia, the Council can help Indian cities adopt cutting-edge technologies like IoT, AI, and data analytics to improve infrastructure, governance, mobility, and waste management. This support aligns well with India’s Smart Cities Mission and can enhance policy frameworks, investment opportunities, and scalable best practices to build resilient, inclusive, and future-ready urban environments. The Council’s focus on training, capital access, and thought leadership will empower India’s smart city projects to thrive sustainably and deliver long-term quality of life improvements.

This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-Polish ties across urban innovation, sustainable development, and technology advancement.

MSMEs & startups keen to scale globally can reach out to PICC and me for assistance in realizing Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat ambitions.