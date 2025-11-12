Social Commerce Market Expands with Integration of In-app Shopping

The global social commerce market was valued at USD 1.16 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.83 trillion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.4% between 2025 and 2033. The rapid shift of social media platforms from simple networking tools into fully integrated sales channels is a key driver of this expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share globally at 71.6%. The U.S. social commerce industry is also expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Looking at business models, the business-to-consumer (B2C) model dominated with a revenue share of 58.8% in 2024. Among product types, personal & beauty care led the market in 2024, while on the platform/sales-channel front, the social-network-led commerce model is projected to grow at the fastest pace.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.16 trillion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 17.83 trillion

CAGR (2025–2033): 36.4%

Region-wise, Asia Pacific stood out as the largest market in 2024.

The phenomenon is backed by a mobile-first consumer base among Millennials and Gen Z, who favour interactive, real-time shopping experiences. Social platforms now employ advanced algorithms to personalise content, making product discovery more seamless and boosting reach. Additionally, social media firms are enhancing features such as shoppable posts, live-stream shopping, in-app checkout and AI-driven product recommendations — all of which streamline the buyer journey, elevate impulse purchases and reduce cart abandonment. The rise in mobile internet usage is further fueling growth. For example, roughly 4.6 billion people — about 57% of the world’s population — access the internet via mobile devices. Payment innovations such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, UPI (in India) and local e-wallets make transactions more convenient and secure, supporting social commerce uptake in both mature and emerging markets.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading players in the social commerce space include Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), TikTok (Douyin), WeChat (Weixin), Pinduoduo Inc., Pinterest, Inc., Etsy, Inc., Snap, Inc., Xiaohongshu, Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd., Poshmark, Roposo and Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho). These companies are shaping industry dynamics through strategic initiatives such as new product development, alliances and enhanced platform functionality.

Key Companies List

Etsy, Inc.

Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook)

Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinterest, Inc.

Poshmark

Roposo

Snap, Inc.

Taobao

TikTok (Douyin)

Trell Shop

Twitter, Inc.

WeChat (Weixin)

Xiaohongshu

Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

In summary, the social commerce market is entering a phase of explosive growth, driven by the convergence of social media, mobile-first behaviour and seamless shopping experiences. With a projected trajectory from USD 1.16 trillion in 2024 to USD 17.83 trillion by 2033, the opportunity is immense. Companies that effectively integrate shopping into social interactions, leverage live and on-demand video, personalise content and simplify checkout will be well-positioned to lead. Regional dynamics such as Asia Pacific’s dominance and the strong growth potential in North America and Europe further underscore the global nature of this transformation. As platforms and brands continue to innovate, social commerce is poised to become an increasingly central pillar of digital retail.

