Disposable Gloves Market 2030 Anticipates Continued Global Expansion

The global disposable gloves market size was estimated at USD 12.71 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. The industry’s expansion is driven by favorable occupational safety regulations, increasing emphasis on workplace safety, and growing healthcare expenditure worldwide.

In major developing economies, the healthcare sector is expected to witness significant growth due to rising public and private investments, an expanding population base, increased migration, and a growing elderly population. Additionally, the steady rise in healthcare spending is anticipated to boost the demand for disposable gloves, supporting overall market growth.

The disposable gloves market benefits from factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher patient spending capacity, and a large geriatric population. Moreover, industries such as healthcare, medical, and mining face considerable risks from exposure to hazardous chemicals, which can cause skin disorders, rashes, cuts, amputations, and infections from bloodborne pathogens. Consequently, the enforcement of strict safety regulations is expected to be a major driver for the market.

Awareness regarding the importance of high-quality raw materials—offering heat resistance, comfort, elasticity, and lightweight properties—is on the rise. This trend is expected to encourage research and development initiatives among leading manufacturers, focusing on improving the performance of disposable gloves and expanding their applications through innovative design advancements.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global disposable gloves market, accounting for 36.7% of the total share in 2024.

The U.S. disposable gloves industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030.

By material, natural rubber led the market, representing 36.4% of global revenue in 2024.

By product, the powder-free segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By end use, the healthcare segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 12.71 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20.71 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the disposable gloves market include Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Ansell Ltd, and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Top Glove is among the world’s largest manufacturers of rubber gloves, offering a broad portfolio of latex, nitrile, and vinyl gloves for industries such as healthcare, food, and manufacturing.

Hartalega focuses on nitrile glove production and is recognized for its innovation and technological excellence, serving healthcare and laboratory sectors.

Kossan Rubber Industries, headquartered in Malaysia, manufactures a wide range of rubber-based products, including disposable gloves for both medical and non-medical uses, emphasizing product quality and technology-driven development.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, a U.S.-based multinational, is renowned for its healthcare and consumer products, producing disposable gloves under multiple brands for medical and industrial applications.

Other notable players include Supermax Corporation Berhad, Ammex Corporation, Sempermed USA, Inc, and MCR Safety.

Key players include:

Ansell Ltd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc

MCR Safety

Conclusion

The global disposable gloves market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by increasing emphasis on hygiene, workplace safety, and healthcare expansion across developing economies. The implementation of stringent safety regulations, coupled with technological advancements and R&D in material innovation, is expected to further enhance product performance and expand application areas. With North America leading the market and key players continuously innovating to meet global demand, the industry is well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term development.