Top 5 Most Common Dental Emergencies — And How Bethany Family Dental Portland Treats Them Fast

PORTLAND, OR, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Dental emergencies can happen anytime—whether it’s a sudden toothache, a broken crown, or a knocked-out tooth. Bethany Family Dental Portland, a trusted name in family and emergency dentistry, is helping patients understand the most common dental emergencies and how quick professional care can save their smiles.

According to the team at Bethany Family Dental Portland, here are the top five most common dental emergencies they treat:

Severe Toothache: Persistent or throbbing tooth pain often signals an underlying infection or decay. The clinic’s emergency dentists use digital imaging to identify the root cause quickly and provide pain relief, root canal therapy, or restorative treatment when needed. Knocked-Out Tooth: A lost tooth requires immediate attention. If treated within an hour, there’s a good chance it can be saved. The dental team at Bethany Family Dental Portland advises patients to gently rinse the tooth and bring it in immediately for re-implantation. Broken or Chipped Tooth: Accidents or biting down on hard food can cause chips or fractures. The clinic offers same-day bonding, crowns, or veneers to restore both appearance and function—often within a single visit. Lost Filling or Crown: Losing a filling or crown exposes sensitive tooth structures and can lead to severe discomfort. The emergency dentistry provides rapid replacements using durable, natural-looking materials to prevent further damage. Abscess or Swelling: Dental abscesses are infections that can spread quickly without treatment. Bethany Family Dental Portland provides urgent care with antibiotics, drainage, and root canal therapy when necessary to eliminate infection and relieve pain.

At Bethany Family Dental Portland, emergency appointments are prioritized. The clinic’s compassionate team is equipped with advanced technology to ensure fast diagnosis and treatment, minimizing discomfort and preventing long-term oral health issues.

“Dental emergencies can be stressful, but prompt care makes all the difference,” says Dr. Nathan Austria, lead dentist at Bethany Family Dental Portland. “Our goal is to help patients feel better fast and restore their dental health with the highest level of care.”

Residents of Portland, OR can rely on Bethany Family Dental Portland for same-day emergency dental care, flexible scheduling, and personalized treatment options. Whether it’s a sudden toothache or a broken crown, the practice is ready to help restore comfort and confidence—one smile at a time.

For immediate assistance or to schedule an emergency appointment or call the office directly.

About Bethany Family Dental Portland

Bethany Family Dental Portland provides comprehensive, family-friendly dental care in Portland, OR. From preventive visits to cosmetic, restorative, and emergency dentistry, their skilled team uses advanced technology and a gentle approach to deliver quality care. Committed to comfort and community, they help patients achieve healthy, confident smiles.

Contact:



Bethany Family Dental Portland

4732 NW Bethany Blvd G2, Portland, OR 97229

crabappleorthodontics@gmail.com