USAII® and Enterprise Technology Association Forge National Partnership to Accelerate AI Workforce Development

TOLEDO, OH, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII®), the world’s leading AI certifications and training body, and the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA), have announced a national partnership aimed at advancing AI education, certifications, and workforce training across the United States.

The collaboration, unveiled during Great Lakes AI Week 2025, will drive workforce readiness, promote responsible AI adoption, and enhance America’s regional competitiveness through ETA’s Intelligent Regions Initiative and USAII’s globally recognized AI certification framework.

In Ohio, JobsOhio has already partnered with ETA and USAII® to train over 500 professionals as part of the AI Ready Ohio Pilot Program, launched in Northwest Ohio alongside this announcement. Pending its success, the initiative will expand statewide in 2026.

Empowering America’s Workforce for the Intelligent Economy

Artificial Intelligence is projected to add over $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, yet millions of workers remain without access to quality AI education and credentials. According to CIO Dive, more than half of IT leaders report insufficient AI talent within their organizations, while PwC notes a 7.5% annual rise in AI-related job postings despite an overall decline in hiring.

“Our collaboration with ETA bridges the AI opportunity gap,” said Ajit K. Jha, Chief Product Partner, USAII®. “By combining ETA’s community reach with USAII’s world-class credentialing, we’re making AI education accessible to everyone, from students to executives.”

“Upskilling the American workforce isn’t optional—it’s a national priority,” said Zack Huhn, Chairman of the Enterprise Technology Association. “Through our partnership with USAII®, we’re making accredited, accessible, and scalable AI training pathways that help professionals succeed in an intelligent economy.”

Together, ETA and USAII® will deliver AI micro-credentials and certification programs designed to provide practical learning experiences, peer mentorship, and recognized credentials for both technical and non-technical professionals.

Introducing the USAII® Micro-Credential Program with ETA

The first joint credential—AI Foundations Micro-Credential for Professionals, was officially launched during Great Lakes AI Week 2025 in Northwest Ohio. Hundreds of participants began their certification journey through hands-on conference workshops and community sessions.

This foundational credential delivers literacy in AI, data, and automation for leaders, educators, and professionals across industries, offering:

Accredited AI certification pathways via USAII®

In-person workshops at ETA’s AI Week and Future Tech Forum events nationwide

and events nationwide Virtual and hybrid learning cohorts with mentorship and peer interaction

Region-specific learning tracks aligned with ETA’s Intelligent Regions Initiative

Building Intelligent Regions Across America

The partnership reinforces ETA’s Intelligent Regions Initiative, a national framework uniting education, business, and government to accelerate digital and AI-driven transformation. The initiative empowers cities and states to design AI strategies, workforce pathways, and ecosystem partnerships that strengthen local competitiveness.

“Regions that invest early in education and innovation will define the next era of American leadership,” added Huhn. “Together with USAII®, we’re moving communities from awareness to action—building truly intelligent regions.”

Next Steps: Nationwide Expansion in 2026

Following its Ohio debut, the ETA–USAII® programs will scale nationally in 2026 through:

AI Week Conferences in Nashville, Tampa, Cincinnati, and Atlanta

in Online learning cohorts with peer mentorship

with peer mentorship Industry-aligned certification tracks in AI, cybersecurity, data, and change management

