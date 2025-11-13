Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market 2030: Success Stories of Key Players

Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Summary

The global compressed air treatment equipment market was valued at USD 8.88 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.57 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. Compressed air—often referred to as the “fourth utility”—is widely utilized across a variety of industrial sectors.

Its applications range from untreated blow-down air to completely oil-free and sterile compressed air required in the food and pharmaceutical industries. However, the market may face challenges due to economic uncertainty, particularly from potential lockdowns caused by emerging COVID-19 variants. Other influencing factors include fluctuations in currency exchange rates, inflation, deflation, and credit availability.

Compressed air treatment systems are essential for improving machinery performance and reliability. They help reduce CO₂ emissions, energy consumption, and operational costs, thereby ensuring maximum manufacturing uptime. These benefits have driven the adoption of such systems across multiple industries, including chemical, food & beverage, automotive, and aerospace & defense.

In manufacturing sectors such as food & beverage, paper, chemical, and pharmaceutical, compressed air treatment equipment plays a vital role. For example, the chemical industry often faces challenges in managing inefficient or disorganized storage, which can be addressed by implementing tailored air handling and storage solutions.

The air treatment process has a greater impact on the quality of compressed air than the compression itself. Properly treated air not only protects end-use machinery from impurities but also enhances performance and extends equipment lifespan by reducing corrosion and rust. Consequently, investing in compressed air treatment equipment is considered a cost-effective decision for industrial operations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market, accounting for 36.4% of total revenue in 2023.

By Product: The dryers segment led the market, representing 43.3% of global revenue in 2023.

By End Use: The food & beverage segment held the largest market share globally in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 8.88 Billion

USD 8.88 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.57 Billion

USD 13.57 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 6.3%

6.3% Largest Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Regional & Industry Growth Drivers

The expansion of food processing industries across Central and South America, combined with growing automation in the food and beverage sector, is expected to significantly boost demand for compressed air treatment systems. Additionally, the rising global demand for packaged foods and snacks, along with increasing applications of clean, food-grade compressed air—such as in bottle cleaning and spray painting—is anticipated to drive further market growth.

Key Companies

Atlas Copco AB

Airfilter Engineering

Beko Technologies

BOGE

Chicago Pneumatic

Sanmina Corporation

Ingersoll-Rand

Mann+Hummel

Conclusion

The global compressed air treatment equipment market is poised for consistent growth, driven by the increasing focus on product quality, energy efficiency, and equipment reliability across multiple industries. As manufacturing and food processing sectors continue to expand—particularly in emerging economies—the demand for efficient, clean, and cost-effective compressed air treatment solutions is expected to strengthen steadily through 2030.