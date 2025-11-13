Women’s Health Market Expands with Rising Focus on Preventive Care

The global women’s health market was estimated at USD 49.33 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 68.53 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during 2025-2030. The expansion is driven by a rising geriatric female population and the introduction of advanced therapeutics focused on women’s health, including treatments such as Relugoliz and Orilissa.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the North American regional market led globally with a share of 43.04%.

Growth in the U.S. is expected to continue, supported by numerous initiatives and programs aimed at improving women’s health outcomes.

By drug class, hormonal therapies were the largest segment in 2024 and are forecast to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

In terms of application, the contraceptives segment held over 35.07% of global revenue in 2024, propelled by increased family-planning awareness and government support.

Regarding age segments, women below 50 years dominated in 2024 and are expected to maintain their leading position through the forecast period. This reflects the prevalence of fertility-related issues such as endometriosis, hormonal infertility, and polycystic ovary syndrome in this demographic.

Additional supportive factors include global initiatives for improving contraceptive access—for example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval in July 2023 of the daily oral progestin-only contraceptive Opill for over-the-counter use.

Beyond the mature regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate through 2030. Government funding in countries like Australia (USD 160 million in 2024-25) and increased focus on women’s health research in Japan and India are contributing to this trend.

Technological and regulatory dynamics are also shaping the industry: increasing innovation (such as AI-powered diagnostics for PCOS), mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory developments around reproductive health all feature prominently.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 49.33 billion

2030 projected market size: USD 68.53 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.1%

Regionally, North America held the largest share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region.

Government policies aimed at raising awareness, improving access to modern therapies, and expanding preventive care are expected to drive growth during the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Health Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

This market is characterised by strong innovation, high levels of merger and acquisition activity, and increasing regulatory complexity. Key players compete aggressively, offer broad product portfolios across various women’s health issues, and seek strategic partnerships with emerging companies.

As competition intensifies, profitability may come under pressure despite market growth.

Key Companies List

AbbVie, Inc.

Bayer AG

Organon & Co.

Pfizer, Inc.

Theramex

Agile Therapeutics

Amgen, Inc.

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.

Blairex Laboratories, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Conclusion

In summary, the women’s health market is poised for steady expansion, underpinned by demographic shifts, growing demand for contraceptives and hormonal therapies, and supportive policy frameworks across key regions. Innovation—particularly in therapeutic treatments and diagnostics—and evolving regulatory landscapes are reshaping the competitive environment. Market participants who invest in differentiated products, region-specific strategies and partnerships will be best positioned to benefit from the projected growth through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.