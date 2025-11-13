Biomarkers Market Expands with Growth in Precision Medicine Research

The global biomarkers market was estimated at USD 81.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 194.21 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.36 % from 2024 to 2030. Growth is being driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, the growing importance of companion diagnostics, substantial research investments, and ongoing innovations in biomarker technologies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America led the market with a revenue share of 43.94 %.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2030, supported by rising cancer incidence, increased research funding, lower clinical trial costs in developing nations, and growing healthcare infrastructure.

By type, the safety biomarkers segment held the largest revenue share at 37.62 % in 2023.

However, the efficacy biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2024 to 2030, as these biomarkers help predict patient responses to therapies, thereby reducing drug-development attrition rates.

On the product front, consumables (such as reagents and kits) dominated in 2023, driven by the rise of personalized and precision medicine, while services (such as biomarker-testing services) are forecasted to register strong growth during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the drug discovery & development segment led the market in 2023, as biomarkers help accelerate drug development by enabling better candidate selection and reducing clinical trial failures.

The diagnostics segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030, fueled by growing research into early-stage disease detection biomarkers.

Among disease areas, cancer was the dominant segment in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership through 2030. The dominance reflects the high demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tools in oncology.

The immunological diseases segment is anticipated to grow most rapidly in the forecast period, driven by rising incidence of immune-related disorders and increasing research into related biomarkers.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 market size: USD 81.04 billion

Projected 2030 market size: USD 194.21 billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 13.36 %

Regionally, North America had the largest share in 2023, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Biomarkers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The biomarkers market is characterised by rapid innovation, heavy investment in R&D, and a high degree of collaboration among industry players and academia.

Major companies are focused on enhancing their portfolios through geographic expansion, product approvals, and infrastructure investment to efficiently process large sample volumes and launch advanced biomarker technologies.

The market is competitive, yet leading players hold meaningful advantage via partnerships and regulatory breakthroughs—such as one company receiving a Breakthrough Device Designation for a blood-based Alzheimer’s biomarker test.

Key Companies List

The following companies are highlighted as major participants in the biomarkers market:

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Epigenomics AG

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

General Electric

Eurofins Scientific

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

In summary, the biomarkers market is poised for substantial expansion through to 2030, underpinned by a rise in chronic disease prevalence, advancements in precision diagnostics and therapeutics, and increasing global investment in healthcare innovation. North America remains the dominant region today, but Asia Pacific is set to become the fastest growing market. Technological innovation, partnerships, and a shift toward personalized and non-invasive diagnostics are key future drivers, while leading companies are actively expanding their capabilities and global reach to capture emerging opportunities.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.