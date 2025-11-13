Disposable Endoscopes Market 2030: Bronchoscopy Made Safer

Disposable Endoscopes Market Overview

The global disposable endoscopes market was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing demand for single-use endoscopes to reduce the risk of device-related infections is one of the primary drivers of market growth.

Rising patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, combined with a supportive regulatory framework and favorable reimbursement policies in developed regions, is further propelling the market. Additionally, increased investments, funding, and government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure and research in endoscopy are generating lucrative opportunities for industry expansion.

The surge in single-use endoscope adoption is mainly due to growing concerns about hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Studies have linked reusable endoscopes to contamination risks caused by inadequate sterilization. To address these concerns, the U.S. FDA has recommended disposable endoscopes—especially for high-risk procedures involving duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes—to minimize infection and cross-contamination. Consequently, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are increasingly transitioning toward single-use endoscopy devices for enhanced patient safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. The availability of reimbursement support and continuous innovation by key companies such as Ambu and Boston Scientific further strengthen this market trend.

Order a free sample PDF of the Disposable Endoscopes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MISs) is also expected to drive the demand for disposable endoscopes during the forecast period. These procedures offer several benefits, including high patient acceptance, less pain, cost-effectiveness, and reduced complications. According to NIH data (January 2023), there has been a notable rise in ambulatory minimally invasive procedures in the U.S., which, in turn, has boosted the demand for disposable endoscopes in such facilities. Furthermore, the expanding use of single-use endoscopes across hospitals, diagnostic centers, ENT, bronchoscopy, and dental procedures is likely to contribute to continued market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market, accounting for 40.69% of total revenue in 2024.

The U.S. led the North American disposable endoscopes market in 2024.

Hospitals represented the largest end-use segment, contributing 64.83% of total revenue in 2024.

By type, gastrointestinal endoscopes held a significant market share of 55.59% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.60 Billion

USD 2.60 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.64 Billion

USD 5.64 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 13.6%

13.6% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Europe

Key Company Insights

Leading players are focusing on product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. Companies such as Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, obp Surgical Corporation, and COOPERSURGICAL, INC. are actively developing advanced disposable endoscopes.

For example, in May 2020, Ambu A/S announced the launch of its Ambu aView 2 Advance display unit in the U.S. and Europe, designed for use with a range of endoscopes to enhance imaging performance and usability.

Key Disposable Endoscopes Companies

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

obp Surgical Corporation

COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

HOYA Corporation

KARL STORZ

Olympus Corporation

OTU Medical

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The disposable endoscopes market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by increasing awareness of infection control, a surge in minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in single-use devices. Regulatory encouragement for infection-free healthcare practices, coupled with innovation by key players, is expected to sustain strong market momentum through 2030. With North America leading and Europe emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market presents substantial opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers aiming to improve patient safety and clinical efficiency.