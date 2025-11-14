Softaken announced a new version of the MSG to PST converter tool, v5.0.

NEW YORK, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken has just announced a new version of their MSG to PST Converter tool. This 5.0 version tool comes up with some of the best features to date.

With this MSG to PST update v2.0, we have brought up the ability to preview your files. Yes, you can preview any of your files even before converting them. You can see how they are going to look even before converting them. This process removes the chances of errors on a very bigAdditionally, with this update we also increased the efficiency of the tool. Now there is no limit on the size of the files. Users can upload files of any size, whether it be 1 GB or 1 TB; there is no problem caused in the conversion process.

If you have a lot of data to manage every day or if you need to move all of your systems and emails, and now you have a very large amount of data on your system, you will find this feature very appealing.

scale. You can see the files before converting them and if you find any mistake or error, you can simply change or modify the files. You no more have to guess each time and hope all your files are fine. With this new update, you are always confident with converting your files.

Softaken has brought up this software, looking at the rapid demand of their tool. With each update, we at Softaken try our best to bring up new features that actually matter to the users and provide practicality to the users. Users can now preview their MSG files during the process before converting them fully.

CEO Statement

“At Softaken, we always strive to create innovative products and provide timely updates. With this update, we made the process to convert your MSG files into PST even easier and more convenient. You are now allowed to preview any of your MSG files as PST files during the conversion process. And with the feature of converting files of unlimited sizes, you save a lot of time and resources without needing to be concerned about crashes.”

