BFC Publications Presents The Days That Walked Me Home by Bhagya Duraiswamy

UTTAR PRADESH, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is delighted to announce the release of The Days That Walked Me Home by Bhagya Duraiswamy, a poignant and introspective debut novel that beautifully captures the quiet transformations of the heart when one journeys away from familiarity to find oneself.

What happens when you leave behind everything you know, only to discover a part of yourself you never knew existed? Torn between the warmth of Bengaluru and the wintry streets of Munich, a woman finds herself navigating not just a new city, but a new version of her own being.

In this delicately woven narrative, memories blur into moments, and the most ordinary of days unveil profound truths. Through letters never sent and emotions barely named, The Days That Walked Me Home unfolds as a tender exploration of love, longing, and belonging. It speaks to the quiet ache of distance, the beauty of silence, and the unexpected connections that guide us back to ourselves.

Bhagya Duraiswamy’s storytelling is gentle yet powerful — painting the emotional landscapes of migration, memory, and self-discovery with lyrical precision. Each page invites readers to pause, reflect, and find pieces of their own journey mirrored within the protagonist’s.

A heartfelt debut, The Days That Walked Me Home resonates deeply with anyone who has ever crossed oceans — literal or emotional — in search of home.

The Days That Walked Me Home is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.

For readers drawn to emotional depth, poetic prose, and stories of transformation, this book is an unforgettable experience.