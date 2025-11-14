Neurological Biomarkers Market grows with advances in early disease detection

The global neurological biomarkers market was estimated at USD 9.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 18.75 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% between 2025 and 2030. Major driving factors include rising prevalence of neurological diseases and growing awareness among physicians and patients alike.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest regional share at approximately 41.47% of the market, largely due to strong research funding, growing neurodegenerative disease prevalence, and advanced technological capabilities. Among applications, Alzheimer’s disease led with a 34.80% share in 2024, reflecting both high disease burden and increased diagnostic activity in that area. By biomarker type, proteomic biomarkers accounted for the largest segment with 30.62% in 2024, as advances in mass spectrometry and bioinformatics make protein-based diagnostics more viable. In the end-use category, the pharma & biotech companies segment dominated with 50.39% in 2024, driven by investments in neurodegenerative disease drug development and high-sensitivity assays required for biomarker research.

Technological innovation is a significant theme: the shift toward blood-based biomarkers (such as the neurofilament light chain or NfL assays) is overcoming prior limitations associated with cerebrospinal fluid sampling and blood-brain barrier issues. Imaging biomarkers (7-Tesla MRI, new PET tracers) and multi-omics / phenomics approaches (transcriptomics, metabolomics, imaging + behavioural data) are also expanding the diagnostic toolbox.

Geographically, while North America is leading, the Asia-Pacific region is emerging with strong growth potential—driven by rising geriatric populations, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness in countries such as China, Japan and India. Regulatory dynamics also play a role: biomarker qualification programs, stricter in-vitro diagnostic regulations, and data-privacy laws shape pace of development and adoption.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 9.1 billion.

2030 projected market size: USD 18.75 billion.

CAGR from 2025 to 2030: ~12.9%.

These forecast numbers reflect the compounding effect of technological maturation, expanded clinical use of biomarkers, and growing demand for early diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring in neurological disease. The strong growth rate suggests a rapidly evolving market with significant opportunity for innovation, investment and scale-up of diagnostic platforms.

Order a free sample PDF of the Neurological Biomarkers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is increasingly characterized by innovation-led competition and consolidation. Leading companies are leveraging acquisitions, partnerships and platform enhancements to capture biomarker diagnostics opportunities. For example, in March 2023, one major company announced FDA clearance for its traumatic brain injury blood test, and by January 2025 another obtained breakthrough device designation for a p-Tau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio test, both signifying non-invasive diagnostics becoming more mainstream. The pharma & biotech end-use segment’s dominance (50.39% in 2024) underscores the role these companies play in shaping diagnostic workflows and patient stratification strategies via biomarker platforms.

Key Companies List

The leading players in the neurological biomarkers market include:

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

DiaGenic ASA

BANYAN BIOMARKERS, INC.

Quanterix

Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rules-Based Medicine

C2N Diagnostics

These companies collectively hold the largest market share and drive the competitive landscape in biomarker development, diagnostic assays and neurologically-oriented clinical research.

Conclusion

In sum, the neurological biomarkers market is poised for strong growth through 2030, underpinned by rising neurological disease burden, a shift toward minimally invasive diagnostics, and expanding precision-medicine applications. With a near-doubling of market size over the forecast period and key segments already showing leadership (Alzheimer’s disease application, proteomic biomarker type, pharma & biotech end-use), the market is entering a phase of maturation and diversification. Leading companies already shaping the space through strategic innovation and partnerships will be critical to translating technological advances into scalable diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.