Shreekant Patil Discusses Indian Startup Growth and Technology Transfer at Wrocław City Council Poland

Wroclaw, Poland, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — Leading Indian Entrepreneur and industry leader CEng. Shreekant Patil, together with Indian delegates and in collaboration with the Poland–India Chamber, visited the Wrocław City Council- governing body of Wrocław, Rynek 13, to strengthen mutual business relations and explore new avenues for cross-border collaboration. The delegation met with Małgorzata Krzeszowska, Office Director, Secretary of the Council, Department for the Support of Wroclaw Entrepreneurship in the Public Finance Department of the Wroclaw City Council, to discuss investment in Wrocław, financial support frameworks, government schemes, and technology transfer opportunities for Indian startups and MSMEs.

During the meeting, Krzeszowska also offered the delegation a tour of the Wrocław City Council Hall, showcasing its historical heritage and the city’s modern administrative infrastructure. The discussions centered on identifying areas for strategic cooperation, especially in emerging technological domains such as artificial intelligence, electric mobility, and sustainable agriculture.

Shreekant Patil India at Poland Wroclaw City Council with Indian Delegates and Poland-India Chamber

“Grateful to Małgorzata Krzeszowska for her warm hospitality and exceptional support in hosting my Indian delegates and myself during our visit to Wrocław. Her dedication to fostering cross-cultural and economic ties greatly enriched our experience and strengthened the collaboration between two countries. We look forward to continued partnership and shared success in the future,” said Shreekant Patil.

Shreekant Paitl, Vincent Peter — Poland-India Chamber at Wroclaw City Council Hall, Poland

The Wrocław City Council plays a vital role in economic development by supporting businesses, fostering innovation, and connecting global partners with local enterprises. The Business Relations Office assists domestic and international companies in navigating financial, regulatory, and investment frameworks, ensuring smooth collaboration with the region’s public and private sectors.

Image Courtesy – Wroclaw . pl

CEng. Shreekant Patil emphasized India’s growing ecosystem for startups and MSMEs and highlighted the country’s open investment environment. He invited the Wrocław City Council and Polish business community to send a delegate team to India for further discussions on trade, joint ventures, and technology exchange initiatives.

Image Courtesy – Wroclaw . pl

CEng. Shreekant Patil’s international leadership during the Poland visit has been instrumental in strengthening India-Europe trade ties, driving sustainable growth, and fostering technology exchange for startups and MSMEs. His strategic vision and extensive experience have empowered Indian entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities in Poland and across Europe.

The Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation — (PICC) plays a pivotal role in facilitating bilateral economic cooperation, with Krystyna Wróblewska serving as President and Vincent Peter as Vice President. The Chamber actively supports business partnerships, innovative collaborations, and market access initiatives between Indian and Polish industries.

This interaction represents a promising step toward fostering stronger economic bridges between India and Poland, focusing on shared growth, innovation, and sustainable development.