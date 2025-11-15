Cop Car Rental Launches in the UK: Police Cars, Firetrucks & Emergency Vehicles for Hire

UK Launch: Authentic Cop Cars, Firetrucks & Ambulances Now Hiring in South Wales & Essex

Posted on 2025-11-15 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Cop Car Rental UK - Police Car Hire Cop Car Rental UK - Police Car Hire

Phoenix, AZ, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cop Car Rental, the leading provider of authentic police and emergency vehicles for film, television, advertising, and special events, is proud to announce its official expansion into the United Kingdom.

Already a trusted name across the USA and Canada, Cop Car Rental brings its signature fleet of meticulously maintained vehicles—including classic Ford Crown Victorias, modern Dodge Charger pursuit vehicles, unmarked undercover units, police SUVs, ambulances, firetrucks, hearses, and yellow taxi cabs—to the UK market.

“After years of serving Hollywood and global productions from North America, launching in the UK feels like coming home to another world-class creative hub,” said Rob Rutledge, CEO of Cop Car Rental. “Whether you’re shooting a BBC crime drama, a West End promo, or a themed wedding in Cardiff, we’ve got the exact vehicle you need—down to the decals, lights, and sirens.”

Now booking in the UK:

  • South Wales
  • Essex 

    Expansion to additional regions in England, Scotland, and Ireland coming soon.

From vintage British-style patrol cars to U.S.-spec emergency vehicles for international authenticity, every unit is production-ready and backed by the same white-glove service that has made Cop Car Rental the go-to for major studios and independent creators alike.

Cop Car Rental operates as a sister company to USA Movie Cars, one of the world’s premier picture car coordinator, offering everything from military vehicles to era-specific classics.

Book your UK rental today: Cop Car Rental 20 East Raymond St, Suite 10 Phoenix, AZ 85040 1-602-882-2705 info@copcarrental.com copcarrental.com | Now serving the USA · UK · Canada – Ireland

Police Cars. Firetrucks. Ambulances. Hearses. Taxis. One call. Any production.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution