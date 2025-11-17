Major Update of Devart Python Connectors: Broader Compatibility and Stronger Security

NEW YORK, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided a major update of Python Connectors.

Now the products support Python 3.14, PostgreSQL 18, MySQL 9, and MariaDB 12,

The release includes the following enhancements:

Added support for Bearer Token authentication when using an HTTP tunnel for Oracle, PostgreSQL, QuestDB, Redshift, MySQL, ASE, SQL Server, SQL Azure, and SQL Synapse

Password-protected private keys for SSL are available for ASE, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Oracle

Python Connector for PostgreSQL now offers faster connection initialization, providing faster response times for high-load applications and servers

Python Connector for MySQL supports the UUID, INET4, and INET6 data types

Python Connector for MS Access now offers faster transactional DML with CacheSize, CacheLifetime, and PartialIndex to fine-tune ExclusiveLock performance

Improved support of the HiPerSix database format for Python Connector for xBase

Python Connector for Firebird now lets users choose the network protocol for more flexible connections

Added support for the BOOLEAN data type in Oracle 23 and higher for Python Connector for Oracle

Python Connector for HubSpot now supports more tables, unlocking broader CRM data access for analysis and integration

Python Connector for Zoho CRM works in Canada and Saudi Arabia data centers, enabling regional deployments and local data residency

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/new-devart-python-connectors-add-broader-compatibility-and-stronger-security.html

Devart Python Connector is a reliable connectivity solution for accessing database servers and cloud services from Python applications to perform create, read, update, and delete operations on stored data. The solution fully implements the Python DB API 2.0 specification and is distributed as a wheel package for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.