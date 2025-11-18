Virtual Rockstar’s Chief Rockstar Will Humphreys and His Wife Heather Lead Humanitarian Mission in Kenya

Their journey began in Nairobi, where they loaded vans with food and donated supplies for an orphanage. When they arrived, they were welcomed by the children with joyful songs and dances. “It was a moment of pure gratitude,” Heather shared. “They have so little, yet they give so much love.”

On Day 2, Will and Heather traveled to a nearby slum community to deliver groceries and clothing. Heather handed out new dresses to young girls while Will spoke with local families. They later visited the Nairobi Temple, reflecting on the purpose behind their mission. “Every donation and every prayer led us here,” Will said. “We came to serve, to love, and to give.”

The following day, they visited a children’s rehabilitation center that supports kids with neurological disorders such as cerebral palsy. The Humphreys helped prepare meals, fed the children, and joined in prayer and singing. They met Mother Theresa, a woman who runs the center entirely through faith and community support. Her words deeply moved them: