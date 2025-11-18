In Vitro Fertilization Market 2030: The Evolution of Egg Freezing

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) market size was valued at USD 25.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising reproductive tourism and an increasing prevalence of male and female infertility worldwide.

Infertility remains a major global health issue. According to the WHO, around 17.5% of the adult population is affected by infertility, underscoring the need for greater access to high-quality and affordable fertility care. As noted by the American Pregnancy Association, male infertility accounts for 30% of all infertility cases, representing roughly one-fifth of infertility instances in the U.S. Additionally, lifestyle changes, career priorities, and a rising average age of marriage and childbirth have increased the number of women seeking IVF treatment. Many women are opting for egg freezing to delay childbearing, further supporting the demand for fertility services. Increasing funding availability has also contributed to a higher adoption of IVF procedures.

To improve IVF success rates, several advanced techniques—such as egg and sperm freezing, vitrification, assisted hatching, and procedures like PESA and TESE—are being widely integrated. Innovation continues to shape the field. For example, in May 2023, AIVF Ltd. partnered with Genea Biomedx to launch a comprehensive and cost-efficient integrated solution combining the Geri time-lapse incubator with AIVF’s EMA AI platform. This collaboration aims to expand access to personalized and optimized IVF treatments.

In the current digital era, clinics, hospitals, and manufacturers must strengthen their online presence to raise awareness about infertility and their service offerings. Since infertility remains a sensitive topic—especially in developing countries—patients often hesitate to seek information or support. Establishing trust and credibility on digital platforms is therefore crucial. Service providers can enhance authenticity by showcasing certifications, introducing medical experts, and making their contact information easily accessible.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe led the market with a 36.7% revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. IVF services market is expanding rapidly, driven largely by rising infertility rates.

By instrument, culture media dominated with a 40.9% revenue share in 2023.

By procedure type, the frozen non-donor segment held the largest share in 2023.

Among providers, fertility clinics accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 25.3 Billion

USD 25.3 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 37.4 Billion

USD 37.4 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 5.54%

5.54% Leading Region (2023): Europe

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The IVF market is transitioning toward a mature phase, supported by strong demand growth and improving supply chain infrastructures in developing regions. Mergers, geographical expansions, and product innovations remain the core strategies of market participants.

For example, in June 2023, Progyny, Inc. and Quantum Health, Inc. partnered to launch Quantum Health’s Comprehensive Care Solutions platform, expanding fertility and family-building service offerings.

Key Suppliers in In Vitro Fertilization

Bayer AG

Cook Medical LLC

EMD Serono, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)

Genea Biomedx

Merck & Co., Inc.

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Vitrolife

Key Service Providers

Boston IVF

Nova IVF

RMA Network (Reproductive Medicine Associates)

TFP Thames Valley Fertility

Fortis Healthcare

U.S. Fertility

Conclusion

The global IVF market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, increased reproductive tourism, and broader adoption of advanced fertility technologies. With Europe maintaining its leadership position and emerging markets expanding rapidly, the industry continues to evolve through technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and improved accessibility. As awareness increases and digital engagement strengthens, IVF providers are well-positioned to meet growing global demand for safe, effective, and personalized fertility solutions.