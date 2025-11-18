Industrial Coatings Market 2030: Nano-Coatings on the Rise

The global industrial coatings market size was valued at USD 93.63 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 116.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing use of refinish coatings in automotive maintenance, repair, and aftermarket applications, which improve visual appeal, enhance surface protection, and boost corrosion resistance.

Industrial coatings serve a wide range of end-use sectors, including automotive and vehicle refinishing, electronics, aerospace, oil & gas, mining, marine, and power generation. Automotive and refinish coatings remain among the most significant product categories, with demand rising due to their ability to enhance durability and maintain surface integrity.

These coatings are also extensively used in commercial and industrial environments such as warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, showrooms, retail outlets, garages, and aircraft hangars. They provide long-lasting protection against moisture, stains, and cracking while delivering smooth, durable flooring capable of withstanding heavy loads.

The global construction industry’s expansion has been a major driver of demand for floor coatings. Rapid population growth and accelerating industrialization-particularly in countries such as the U.S., China, India, Indonesia, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE-have prompted governments to increase construction spending, thereby contributing to overall market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Coatings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share at 41.9% in 2024.

China dominated the Asia Pacific industrial coatings market in 2024.

By end use, the general industrial segment led with 45.32% revenue share in 2024.

By product, the acrylic segment held the largest share at 36.04% in 2024.

By technology, the solvent-borne segment accounted for 35.60% of the revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 93.63 Billion

USD 93.63 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 116.68 Billion

USD 116.68 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 3.8%

3.8% Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market: Europe

Key Industrial Coatings Company Insights

The global industrial coatings market is characterized by strong competition, ongoing technological advancements, and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening market leadership. Key players maintain a substantial presence by leveraging their brand equity, diverse portfolios, and continuous innovation.

Leading companies include:

BASF SE: Operates across six major business segments, offering products used in industries such as agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, automotive, energy, and personal care.

Operates across six major business segments, offering products used in industries such as agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, automotive, energy, and personal care. Akzo Nobel N.V.: Manufactures and markets paints and performance coatings through its specialty chemicals, performance coatings, and decorative paints businesses. Its portfolio includes industrial chemicals, functional chemicals, pulp and performance chemicals, powder coatings, and automotive and aerospace coatings.

Key Industrial Coatings Companies

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotun

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Hempel A/S

RPM International Inc.

Diamond Paints

Kansai Paints

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The industrial coatings market continues to expand steadily, supported by rising demand from automotive refinishing, construction, and a wide range of industrial applications. Asia Pacific remains the dominant regional market, while Europe is emerging as the fastest-growing region. As industrial infrastructure expands and manufacturers focus on durability, aesthetics, and corrosion protection, advanced coating technologies are expected to gain further traction. Leading companies are investing in technological upgrades, portfolio expansion, and global outreach to strengthen their competitive edge, ensuring sustained growth in the years ahead.