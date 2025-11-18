Leading School in Gurugram Announces Admissions 2026–27 With Enhanced Learning Ecosystem

Gurugram, India, 2025-11-18 — /EPR Network/ — The educational landscape is on the brink of a remarkable transformation as ODM International School, one of the premier schools in Sector 49 Gurgaon, announces admissions for the academic year 2026–27. With its forward-thinking curriculum, world-class infrastructure, and global learning pathways, the school is poised to redefine high-standard education from Pre-Primary to Senior Secondary levels in Gurugram.

Known for its pioneering approach to future-ready schooling, ODM International School, under the ODM Educational Group, brings an integrated education model that emphasises academic strength, global exposure, multidisciplinary learning, and holistic development. The organisation’s vision is anchored in creating learning environments that not only promote strong foundational skills but also cultivate innovation, character, and a global mindset among students.

At the heart of the campus lies a purpose-built, contemporary learning ecosystem. Smart digital classrooms, collaborative learning studios, world-language laboratories, AI and robotics labs, STEAM innovation hubs, and advanced science and mathematics laboratories give students access to an immersive academic experience. The entire infrastructure of this one of the premier schools in Gurugram, is designed to support inquiry-driven learning, creative thinking, and the integration of technology into everyday learning.

Beyond academics, ODM International School prioritises holistic upbringing through a diverse range of co-scholastic platforms. The school offers performing arts studios, fine arts ateliers, design labs, sporting arenas, indoor–outdoor athletic facilities, swimming and wellness programs, and structured physical education modules. These spaces enable students to explore their interests, build confidence, and develop life skills essential for the real world.

ODM International School’s student-wellness ecosystem further strengthens its commitment to the holistic development of learners. Professional counsellors, student support specialists, child-safety frameworks, and evidence-based wellness programs ensure that students grow in an emotionally balanced, encouraging, and safe environment. The school’s approach combines positive discipline, mindfulness programs, and personalised well-being support systems to nurture confident and emotionally resilient individuals.

Amidst the start of Admissions in Gurgaon schools, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, stated: “ODM International School brings our long-standing belief to life—that education must empower students with the skills, values, and worldview needed to lead in a rapidly changing global environment. Our goal is to create a learning ecosystem where every child discovers their strengths, learns with curiosity, and grows with conviction. As we begin admissions for 2026–27, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class education to Gurugram’s young learners.”

Sharing his vision for the institution’s next phase of growth, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added: “The future belongs to students who can think smartly, communicate effectively, and adapt confidently. ODM International School has been designed to nurture these competencies from the earliest years to senior secondary levels. From enhanced digital learning frameworks and global exposure programs to advanced academic pathways and wellness initiatives, every element of our school is designed to prepare students for real-world success. We look forward to welcoming families who aspire to a progressive, globally benchmarked education for their children.”

With admissions for 2026–27 now open, ODM International School invites parents and students to experience its state-of-the-art campus, meet its faculty, and explore its global learning pathways. Given the school’s reputation and limited seats across key grades, families are encouraged to initiate the admission process early to secure placement in one of the most future-ready schools in Sector 49 Gurgaon..