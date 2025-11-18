Industrial Pumps Market 2030: Regulatory Shifts Shape Product Design

The global industrial pumps market size was valued at USD 43.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 59.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing adoption of industrial pumps across water & wastewater, chemicals, oil & gas, and power generation industries is expected to fuel market growth.

Rising population, rapid urbanization, and ongoing industrial development are contributing to greater wastewater generation worldwide. In water and wastewater treatment facilities, industrial pumps play a crucial role in transferring wastewater from lower to higher elevations, ensuring smooth, continuous, and cost-effective treatment. Their ability to handle highly viscous fluids at a consistent flow rate makes them particularly suitable for wastewater processing. As wastewater treatment facilities continue to expand, the demand for industrial pumps is expected to rise accordingly.

In the oil & gas sector, increasing investments in exploration and production activities are driving pump requirements for transporting crude oil through pipelines and extracting oil from underground reserves. Additionally, infrastructure upgrades—such as new pipeline installations or replacements—are expected to further support market growth.

In the U.S., federal investments and stringent regulations are helping strengthen clean water supply systems. In February 2024, the government announced USD 6.0 billion in funding for clean drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. Environmental regulations such as the Clean Water Act (CWA) and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) continue to push the development of new water treatment facilities, thereby increasing pump demand.

Technological advancements are also accelerating market expansion. Innovations such as AI-based pump monitoring systems enhance productivity and reduce risks of equipment failure by continuously collecting and analyzing operational data.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific industrial pumps market held the largest share in 2023.

China accounted for over 43.2% of the Asia Pacific market.

By product, the centrifugal pump segment dominated with 67.4% share in 2023.

By application, the water & wastewater treatment segment led the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 43.90 Billion

USD 43.90 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 59.95 Billion

USD 59.95 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 4.5%

4.5% Largest Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Industrial Pumps Company Insights

Major companies operating in the global industrial pumps market include Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem, Ingersoll-Rand, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., and EBARA International Corporation.

Grundfos Holding A/S offers an extensive product range including pumps, mixing loops, disinfection systems, digital dosing pumps, water treatment systems, and more.

Ingersoll-Rand provides pump solutions to sectors such as aerospace, plastics, electronics, food & beverage, marine, power generation, and wastewater treatment.

Emerging participants include SPX Flow, Iwaki Co. Ltd., Vaughan Company, and HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH.

SPX Flow supports industries such as chemical processing and mining with pumps, filters, mixers, and heat exchangers.

HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH specializes in hermetically sealed centrifugal pumps, including magnetic drive, canned motor, and vacuum pumps.

Market players are increasingly focusing on R&D, product customization, mergers & acquisitions, and geographical expansions to strengthen their presence. For example, in July 2023, Xylem, in partnership with the Tiba Manzalawi Group, opened a new pump manufacturing facility in Egypt to support advanced water solutions across North America and other regions.

Key Industrial Pumps Companies

Grundfos Holding A/S

Ingersoll-Rand

Flowserve Corporation

Sulzer Ltd.

Pentair

ITT, Inc.

Schlumberger Limited

EBARA International Corporation

The Weir Group PLC

Conclusion

The industrial pumps market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by expanding wastewater treatment requirements, rising industrialization, and significant investments in oil & gas infrastructure. Government initiatives promoting clean water supply, particularly in the U.S., are further strengthening demand. Technological advancements—especially AI-driven monitoring systems—are transforming pump performance, efficiency, and reliability. With strong demand across key sectors and continued innovation, the market is expected to maintain stable momentum, solidifying its role as a critical component of global industrial operations.