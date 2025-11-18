Quality Management Software Market Expands With Digital Compliance Growth

The global quality management software (QMS) market size was valued at USD 11.14 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing need for organizations to streamline, standardize, and centralize business processes continues to drive market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the highest market share of more than 40.0% in 2024.

The U.S. remained the leading country in the global QMS market in 2024.

By solution, the complaint-handling segment held the largest revenue share of over 15.0% in 2024.

By deployment, the on-premise segment dominated with a revenue share of over 51.0% in 2024.

By enterprise size, large enterprises captured the largest share of over 58.0% in 2024.

By end-use, the manufacturing & heavy industry segment recorded the highest share at 19.2% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.14 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20.66 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.6%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Expected to register the fastest growth

The market outlook remains promising, supported by the widespread adoption of smart devices, IoT, and IIoT technologies. Integrating methodologies such as Six Sigma within QMS platforms is unlocking new opportunities, helping organizations enhance process efficiency, manage audits, control documentation, minimize non-conformances, and improve supplier quality. With businesses prioritizing quality standards and operational excellence, QMS adoption continues to accelerate across industries.

QMS solutions provide critical advantages, including better enterprise-wide visibility, reduced manufacturing costs, improved document control, and effective non-conformance issue resolution. The rapid shift toward cloud-based QMS has enabled seamless data integration with external systems. For instance, in April 2023, Greenlight Guru introduced the Export API, allowing users to transfer QMS data to CRM, ERP, and BI platforms, thereby improving workflow efficiency.

Key Quality Management Software Company Insights

Leading players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, and MasterControl, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation delivers QMS capabilities through its ecosystem—Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Azure AI—offering organizations strong tools for quality control, compliance management, and operational improvements.

SAP SE provides a comprehensive QMS integrated within SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP. The SAP QM module helps enhance product quality, meet regulatory standards, and optimize manufacturing and supply chain operations through advanced automation and traceability.

Emerging participants such as MasterControl, Inc.; EtQ Management Consultants, Inc.; and Arena Solutions, Inc. continue to strengthen the competitive landscape.

MasterControl Inc. specializes in QMS for regulated sectors, offering tools for document control, audits, training, and compliance.

Arena Solutions, Inc. focuses on product-centered QMS, helping organizations align design and quality processes while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Key Quality Management Software Companies

Arena Solutions, Inc.

Cority Software Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

EtQ Management Consultants, Inc.

Ideagen Plc

Intelex Technologies

MasterControl, Inc.

MetricStream, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pilgrim Quality Solution

Plex Systems, Inc.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Sparta Systems Inc.

uniPoint Software, Inc.

Veeva Systems

Conclusion

The quality management software market is witnessing strong growth as enterprises increasingly adopt digital solutions to improve process efficiency, meet compliance requirements, and enhance overall product quality. With rapid advancements in cloud technologies, IoT integration, and real-time data analytics, QMS platforms are becoming essential for organizations aiming to streamline quality workflows and support continuous improvement initiatives.

