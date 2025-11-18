Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, And End-point PCR Market Expands With Rising Diagnostics

The global real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. Rising cases of genetic disorders continue to accelerate the adoption of PCR technologies, supporting strong market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.94% in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing diagnostic adoption. In the U.S., continuous technological innovations in PCR platforms further contribute to market expansion.

By application, the clinical segment accounted for the largest share at over 51.91% in 2023, supported by the growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases.

Based on product, consumables and reagents represented the largest share of over 62.62% in 2023, highlighting increasing test volumes.

In terms of technology, quantitative PCR dominated with over 83.34% share in 2023, reflecting its widespread use in diagnostics, research, and molecular testing.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.59 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.18 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.2%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The prevalence of congenital heart defects, affecting nearly 1% of U.S. births annually according to CDC, emphasizes the need for early genetic testing, boosting PCR adoption. Moreover, rising cases of STIs such as HIV and HPV, along with chronic and infectious diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, Streptococcal infections, Turner syndrome, and Parkinson’s disease, are influencing market expansion. For example, several European countries reported increased invasive group A Streptococcal infections among children under 10 during the winter of 2022–2023.

PCR techniques enable rapid detection of infectious diseases, allowing timely treatment interventions. Traditional diagnostic delays, such as those seen in tuberculosis detection, can be reduced through PCR methods, creating significant opportunities in clinical diagnostics. Growing adoption is also attributed to high accuracy, automation, sensitivity, and real-time quantification capabilities.

Governments are additionally encouraging wider PCR testing adoption. In May 2023, the government of Orissa, India, approved the expansion of NAT-PCR testing facilities across all blood centers at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore (USD 24.3 million) to enhance early detection of HIV-1, HIV-2, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C.

Order a free sample PDF of the Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, And End-point PCR Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Abbott; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and Danaher, all of which focus on product innovation, global expansion, partnerships, and acquisitions. Companies are also working to broaden test applications compatible with existing PCR platforms.

Emerging participants such as Standard BioTools, Stilla, Sensible Diagnostics, BGI Genomics, and Virax Biolabs Group Limited are increasingly developing advanced diagnostic solutions and forming collaborations to strengthen global presence.

Key Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, and End-point PCR Companies

Abbott

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

bioMérieux

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluidigm Corporation

Conclusion

The market for real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR continues to expand steadily, supported by rising genetic disorders, increased infectious disease prevalence, and technological advancements in molecular diagnostics. Growing adoption across clinical applications and strong government initiatives are expected to maintain consistent market momentum through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.