Restaurant Management Software Market Expands With Digital Ordering Growth

The global restaurant management software market size was estimated at USD 5.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 14.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is driven by the rising number of restaurants worldwide, increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and the growing acceptance of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest market share at over 32%, with the U.S. holding a dominant position.

By type, the front-end software segment captured a share of over 34% in 2024.

In terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share at over 54.0%.

Among end users, the Full-Service Restaurant (FSR) segment represented the highest share of 36.5% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.79 billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 14.70 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.4%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Food delivery platforms such as GrubHub, PostMates, and Zomato have further enabled restaurants to enhance their digital presence, attract new customers, and generate additional revenue streams. Additionally, restaurant review platforms play an important role in shaping brand reputation. As technological innovation accelerates, restaurants must adopt modern management software to remain competitive, fueling overall market growth.

Increasing smartphone and internet penetration, along with higher disposable incomes, are shaping customer expectations for personalized and seamless dining experiences. Advancements in AI, virtual assistants, IoT, and cloud-based solutions are enabling restaurants to deliver superior customer service.

Leading restaurant chains, including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Domino’s, are integrating voice-activated ordering systems and chatbots to streamline the ordering process. Mobile apps supported by AI assistants such as Google Assistant and Alexa improve order placement convenience through voice commands. These technologies support enhanced customer engagement, retention, and personalization.

Key Restaurant Management Software Company Insights

Major industry participants include Oracle Corporation, Block, Inc., and NCR Corporation, among others.

Oracle Corporation provides restaurant management solutions through Oracle MICROS, offering POS, back-office management, and cloud-based tools that enhance operational efficiency and customer experience across QSRs, fine dining, cafés, bars, and hotel restaurants.

Block, Inc., through its Square for Restaurants platform, offers a cloud-based POS and restaurant management solution designed to support order taking, payments, menu operations, and staff management. It serves diverse establishments, including QSRs, full-service restaurants, cafés, bars, and food trucks.

Emerging participants such as Jolt, Revel Systems, and TouchBistro are gaining traction. Jolt provides operational management solutions emphasizing food safety, productivity, compliance, and consistency for QSRs, full-service restaurants, and multi-location chains.

Key Restaurant Management Software Companies

Fishbowl Inc.

Fourth Enterprises LLC

Jolt

NCR Corporation

OpenTable, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Revel Systems

Block, Inc.

TouchBistro

Conclusion

The restaurant management software market is expanding rapidly as restaurants increasingly adopt digital tools to enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and service quality. The rise of mobile POS systems, AI-driven ordering, cloud deployment, and online delivery platforms is reshaping restaurant operations worldwide. Strong regional growth, particularly in Asia Pacific, and continuous technological advancements will continue to drive market momentum through 2030.

