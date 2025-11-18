Sand Blasting Machines Market Expands With Rising Industrial Surface Treatment

The global sand blasting machines market size was valued at USD 477.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 638.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The ongoing expansion of the construction sector and the rapid development of metropolitan regions are key factors driving demand for sand-blasting machines across various applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market, accounting for over 44.5% of total revenue in 2023.

North America is expected to record strong growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on product type, the stationary segment led the market with a 65.5% revenue share in 2023.

By operation mode, the automatic segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Based on blasting type, the dry sand segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.

By end-use sector, the automotive segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 477.2 Million

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 638.7 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.3%

Largest Market in 2023: Asia Pacific

Rapid industrialization, urban growth, and government-backed infrastructure initiatives continue to strengthen construction activities worldwide. Sand-blasting machines are extensively used for surface refinement, finishing, and cleaning, particularly in construction and automotive manufacturing. Growing demand from industries such as marine, petrochemicals, and heavy equipment manufacturing further supports market expansion.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on innovations that enhance productivity, improve reliability, and lower operational costs. Ongoing R&D and the introduction of advanced, automated, and eco-friendly sand blasting systems are expected to create new growth opportunities. Environmental and safety regulations in the U.S. and other developed regions are also influencing the adoption of safer and more sustainable blasting technologies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented, with a mix of global, regional, and local players offering a wide variety of machines and customization options. To strengthen their competitive presence, companies are engaging in mergers & acquisitions, capacity expansions, and geographic diversification strategies.

A notable example includes the March 2023 acquisition of VertiDrive B.V. by BlastOne, which enhanced BlastOne’s ability to deliver automated blasting and painting solutions. The integration of robotics technology expanded the company’s service capabilities across industries such as shipbuilding, infrastructure, heavy fabrication, and chemical processing.

Key Sand Blasting Machine Companies

Clemco Industries Corporation

Norton Sandblasting Equipment

Graco Inc.

Airblast B.V.

Sinto Group

Surface Blasting Systems, LLC

Guyson Corporation

Fratelli Pezza

Hangzhou Color Powder Coating Equipment Co., Ltd.

Beijing Coowor Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Huashengtong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Axxiom Manufacturing, Inc.

Micro Blaster’s

MMLJ, Inc.

CONIEX SA

Conclusion

The sand blasting machines market is set for steady growth driven by increasing infrastructure development, rising industrial activities, and expanding applications in automotive, marine, and petrochemical sectors. Technological advancements, especially in automation and robotics, along with the push for environmentally friendly equipment, will continue shaping future demand. Despite regulatory challenges, ongoing restoration activities and industrial modernization efforts are expected to support sustained market expansion.

