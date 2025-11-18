Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market 2030: Redefining Pest Management Strategies

The global integrated pest management (IPM) pheromones market was valued at USD 977.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising awareness of food security concerns and increasing recognition of the harmful effects associated with synthetic crop protection chemicals.

IPM pheromones are gaining significant traction as clean, eco-friendly alternatives to traditional pesticides. Widely used during agricultural operations to trap, monitor, attract, or disrupt pest activity, these pheromones help reduce reliance on chemical pesticides, which further accelerates market demand.

The U.S. government continues to play a proactive role in strengthening the agriculture sector, which is expected to increase the adoption of IPM pheromones in the coming years. The USDA has launched initiatives promoting IPM practices across farms, landscapes, structures, and households. As a major global exporter of agricultural products, the U.S. emphasizes sustainable farming techniques that reduce economic risks for farmers while offering cost-effective pest control solutions.

IPM strategies also help minimize health risks for farm workers by promoting safer field management practices. Reduced crop losses and lower land degradation are further contributing to the rising adoption of IPM pheromones. While insecticides often affect non-target species, IPM pheromones offer more selective pest control. However, to expand species coverage, companies must invest heavily in R&D to develop pheromone solutions targeting a broader range of pests.

Order a free sample PDF of the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market, accounting for 40.9% of total revenue in 2023.

The U.S. dominated the North American region with an 82.7% market share in 2023.

By application, the agriculture segment accounted for 82.7% of the market in 2023.

By product, sex pheromones held the largest share at 66.0% in 2023.

By mode of application, mating disruption led with a 41.5% revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 977.7 Million

USD 977.7 Million 2030 Market Size Forecast: USD 1.68 Billion

USD 1.68 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.1%

8.1% Largest Market (2023): North America

Key Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Company Insights

Major players in the IPM pheromones market include Harmony Ecotech Pvt. Ltd., Rovensa Next., AgriSense-BCS Ltd., Laboratorio Agrochem S.L., ATGC, Atlas Agro, and Russell IPM Ltd, with many of them focusing on product development and innovation to strengthen their industry presence.

Sumiagro offers a wide portfolio of advanced crop protection products, including fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, biostimulants, and biocides.

Trécé, Inc. specializes in insect and kairomone-based solutions designed to protect crop yields and the environment. Its extensive product range includes over 100 species-specific kits, attractants, and lures marketed under brands such as PHEROCON, CIDETRAK, and STORGARD.

Key IPM Pheromones Companies

Harmony Ecotech Pvt. Ltd.

Rovensa Next.

Syngenta

AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

Laboratorio Agrochem S.L.

ATGC

Atlas Agro

Russell IPM Ltd

Hercon Environmental

Semios

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumiagro

Bioline Agrosciences Ltd.

Trécé, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The integrated pest management pheromones market is set for strong growth through 2030, supported by increasing global emphasis on sustainable agriculture and the shift away from synthetic chemical pesticides. Government initiatives—particularly in the U.S.—are accelerating the adoption of IPM practices by enhancing farmer awareness and promoting safer, eco-friendly alternatives. With rising demand for targeted, species-specific pest control and advancements in pheromone-based technologies, industry participants are expected to invest significantly in R&D. As environmental safety and food security remain global priorities, IPM pheromones will continue to play an essential role in modern crop protection strategies.