Global Line-up of Luxury Brands Featured at Jewellery and Watch Show 2025 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ — The 32nd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS), organised by RX, unveiled an impressive line-up of international brands. For a span of five days, more than 120 brands from up to 20 countries in the UAE capital showcased their stunning international collections of jewellery and watches – all offering a blend of craftsmanship, cultural heritage and traditional artistry.

India’s Manish Malhotra – one of the country’s most iconic fashion and design houses – marked its JWS debut after entering the jewellery market. Well known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern couture design, to celebrate this milestone, the brand unveiled its Manish Malhotra Fine Jewellery collection.

“There is something truly special about sharing our pieces with a new audience and introducing them to the spirit and creativity that define our brand. This year marks a particularly exciting milestone as we unveil Manish Malhotra Fine Jewellery in the Gulf for the very first time,” said Manish Malhotra of Manish Malhotra Jewellery.

“Our showcase celebrated versatility – from everyday fine jewellery to festive and bridal heirloom pieces – all staying true to the artistry and detail that are at the heart of our design philosophy. Visitors witnessed our signature Armor Cut, intricate brooches and collar pins inspired by nature, and our ornate ear cuffs that are both playful and luxurious.”

Among the Indian brands which participated in JWS this year were Kohinoor Jewellers and Stunning Global Jewels. Kohinoor Jewellers unveiled its Prism of Dreams – a collection that celebrates modern elegance through the interplay of brilliant diamonds and vibrant coloured gemstones. Each piece reflects the brand’s dedication to artistry and innovation, crafted to balance sophistication with effortless wearability.

Milind Mathur, Partner at Kohinoor Jewellers Agra, said “We take pride in blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, creating jewels that speak to individuality and timeless beauty. Through personal interactions at JWS, we connected with visitors, shared the stories behind our creations, and inspired a deeper appreciation for the art of fine jewellery.”

Italian fine jewellery house, FerriFirenze, also returned at JWS where they revealed three new collections. Founded by industry veteran Ilaria Furlotti and Giulio Ferrari, a master craftsman, the brand is like a ‘jewellery tailor’ embodying expertise, patience and passion into every piece.

The family-run business takes the environment into account through its sustainable ways and by creating long-term value with complete transparency, lifetime guarantees and free repairs.

Giulia Callegari, Brand Director of FerriFirenze, said: “This year, our presence at JWS is a true celebration of creativity, craftsmanship and evolution within the FerriFirenze world. We are thrilled to unveil three new collections: Virgola, Cucito Mini and Snodo – each one reflecting a different facet of our design philosophy while honouring our Florentine heritage.

“At FerriFirenze, we don’t follow trends – we refine tradition. Every creation is the result of passion, artistry and the pursuit of timeless beauty.”

May Ismail, Event Manager at RX Middle East, the organisers of JWS, said: “Each year, the Jewellery & Watch Show continues to evolve, bringing together exceptional talent and craftsmanship from across the world under one roof in Abu Dhabi. We are proud to provide a platform where creativity, heritage, and innovation converge, offering visitors a truly immersive experience into the world of fine jewellery and watchmaking. The diversity of brands and designs this year reflects our commitment to celebrating global artistry while supporting the region’s growing passion for luxury and design.”

Stay updated for JWS 2026 at https://www.jws.ae/.