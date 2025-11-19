Enrico Vita to future leaders: “People, curiosity, and courage will shape tomorrow’s leadership”

MILAN, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ — During the Graduation Ceremony for the MBA and Executive MBA programs at the School of Management, Milan Polytechnic, Amplifon Chief Executive Officer Enrico Vita delivered a powerful and inspiring speech cantered on the human side of leadership. Speaking at the Teatro Dal Verme, he shared his vision of what defines true leadership in an era of rapid technological transformation and global uncertainty.

Enrico Vita: true leadership lies in people, curiosity, and courage

“People, curiosity, and courage are three essential elements of a leadership journey that technology will never be able to replace”, Enrico Vita told the graduates, reminding them that while innovation and digital progress are reshaping industries, human qualities remain at the heart of lasting success. As CEO of Amplifon, a global leader in the retail sale of hearing care products, he has seen first-hand how the balance between people and technology is crucial for sustainable growth. In his speech, he encouraged the new graduates to embrace courage, especially in moments of difficulty, emphasizing that “every career has challenging times, and real growth happens outside our comfort zone”. Acknowledging the complexities of today’s world, marked by geopolitical instability, artificial intelligence, and the urgent push toward sustainability, Enrico Vita urged future business leaders to remain resilient and open-minded. “The world is changing faster than our certainties”, he said. “That’s why we must never stop being curious, learning, and challenging ourselves”. In closing, he redefined leadership not as a position of omniscience, but as an act of collaboration and trust. “Leadership doesn’t mean having all the answers – he noted – It means knowing how to choose the right people and build strong teams, often by surrounding ourselves with those who are more skilled than we are”.

Enrico Vita: a career of leadership and global vision

Enrico Vita, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Amplifon since 2015, is an accomplished Italian engineer and business leader with a distinguished international career. After earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ancona in 1993, he began his professional journey in 1995 at Indesit Company (at that time Merloni Elettrodomestici), where he spent nearly two decades holding positions of increasing responsibility both in Italy and abroad. His career included key roles such as Plant Manager in Turkey, Director of Research and Development for the Cooling division, and later Group Supply Chain Officer. In 2007, he became Managing Director for the UK and Ireland commercial operations, and in 2010 returned to Italy as Chief Commercial Officer and subsequently Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all commercial, marketing, and after-sales activities. Enrico Vita joined Amplifon in 2014 as Executive Vice President for the EMEA region, before being promoted the following year to Chief Operating Officer, expanding his sphere of influence to all global regions (EMEA, Americas and APAC) and key corporate functions, including Marketing, IT and Supply Chain. Appointed Chief Executive Officer in October 2015, he has since led the company’s international expansion and innovation strategy. Since 2018, he has also served as an independent member of the Board of Directors of Ariston Thermo S.p.A., a leader in sustainable solutions for thermal comfort.