Recliners India Brings RUBY Lounge to Movie Magic Multiplex, Jabalpur — Ushering in a New Era of Luxury Entertainment

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ — Recliners India, the country’s most trusted name in premium motion seating for over 30 years, proudly announces the installation of its next-generation multiplex recliners at Movie Magic Multiplex, South Avenue Mall, Jabalpur. The unveiling introduces RUBY, an ultra-luxury cinema lounge that transforms movie-watching into a sophisticated lifestyle experience.

For over 15 years, Movie Magic Multiplex has been redefining how cinema is enjoyed in Jabalpur by blending innovation with hospitality. The launch of the RUBY lounge marks a remarkable step forward—where design, comfort, and technology merge to deliver a deeply indulgent way to experience film.

Designed by Ar. Erana Yekbote of Era Architects, Mumbai, RUBY reflects a thoughtful integration of architecture, ambience, and seating ergonomics. The installation of Recliners India’s cutting-edge multiplex recliners adds not just comfort but an aura of exclusivity raising the bar for cinema luxury in Central India.

The RUBY Experience- Ruby Recliners by Recliners India – Crafted with precision and luxury in mind, these recliners feature smooth motorized operation, plush cushioning, and optimal lumbar support. They embody Recliners India’s technical excellence and vision to elevate cinematic spaces across India.

Immersive Luxury – With gourmet seat-on-service, laser projection, Dolby audio, and smart QR/NFC ordering, every aspect of RUBY is designed to immerse guests in premium comfort and seamless convenience.

A Recliners India spokesperson said, “RUBY represents more than a cinema upgrade—it is a symbol of modern entertainment defined by comfort, style, and innovation. We are proud to bring our premium recliners to Movie Magic Multiplex, Jabalpur, setting new benchmarks in cinema luxury.”

For over three decades, Recliners India has been a pioneer in shaping the modern movie-watching environment in India. Its premium seating solutions are trusted by multiplexes, high-end theatres, and luxury residences nationwide. The RUBY lounge in Jabalpur now stands as the latest embodiment of this long-standing legacy.

Beyond a Movie — A Lifestyle Encounter

At RUBY, every detail, from ambience to technology, is thoughtfully curated to provide guests with an immersive, personalized experience. It’s where the comfort of home meets the grandeur of the big screen—an unforgettable journey from the first scene to the end credits.

With the opening of RUBY, Jabalpur joins India’s elite destinations for luxury cinema. It’s more than entertainment—it’s a celebration of comfort, design, and the joy of shared experiences.

RUBY — Where Every Show Feels Exceptional.

Join us at Movie Magic Multiplex, Jabalpur to experience films like never before, wrapped in the comfort of Recliners India’s multiplex recliners.

For more information about Recliners India and their range of Recliner Sofas, please visit www.reclinersindia.com or drop a line at enquiry@reclinersindia.com.

Media Contact:

Recliners India Private Limited

For Enquiry – 91- 8448-789-887

Toll-Free – 1800-121-189-189

Email – enquiry@reclinersindia.com

https://www.reclinersindia.com

https://twitter.com/reclinersindia

https://www.facebook.com/ReclinersIndia

https://www.instagram.com/reclinersindia

https://linkedin.com/company/reclinersindia

Corporate Office- A-6, Ground Floor Info City-1, Sector-34, Gurugram – 122002, Haryana, India

About Recliners India

Recliners India is a premier manufacturer and exporter of multiplex recliners, holding over 90% market share in India’s cinema seating industry. For 29 years, we’ve crafted innovative, comfortable seating for theatres worldwide.