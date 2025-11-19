Sydney Showboats Now Offers Choice Of 3 Sydney Harbour Dinner Cruise Packages

Sydney, NSW Australia, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ — Sydney Showboats, the iconic New Orleans-style paddlewheeler that has been cruising Sydney Harbour since 1987, is refreshing its offerings with three distinct dinner cruise packages curated for today’s guests.

While the much-loved Classic Showboat Dinner Cruise remains at the heart of the brand, two new options have been created to meet the evolving needs of modern guests. One is tailored for group get-togethers, while the other is perfect for special celebrations and memorable date nights. Each package continues to showcase the acclaimed ‘Voyage of Love’ cabaret, Sydney’s longest-running show, which has been captivating audiences for nearly four decades. The cabaret show makes Showboat one of the stand out dinner cruises in Sydney.

In keeping with its commitment to timeless entertainment and exceptional hospitality, Sydney Showboats has shaped these experiences to match the way people celebrate now. Guests can choose the package that best suits their occasion, while still enjoying everything the Showboat is known for: a three-hour harbour cruise, a three-course dinner, reserved seating, warm service and spectacular views of Sydney’s most iconic landmarks.

The Showboat Classic Dinner Cruise is the most popular all-round option, ideal for families, tourists and corporate groups, combining an elegant theatre-style setting, gourmet dining and the signature cabaret show.

The Showboat Classic Dinner Cruise with Drinks is perfect for celebrations. It includes everything in the Classic experience plus free-flowing house beers, wines, juices and soft drinks for groups of six or more.

The Showboat Prestige Dinner Cruise is a premium experience for couples or small groups, that features the Classic experience with a bottle of Chandon, two indulgent shared courses (Lobster Thermidor and cheese platter) and VIP seating for the cabaret show.

For the Classic and Drinks packages, groups of 10+ receive a flat 10% online booking discount, and groups of 6+ can secure their reservation with a 20% deposit, making planning and payment easier for organisers.

