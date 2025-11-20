Healthcare Real Estate Market 2030: Behavioral Health and Rehab Centers on the Rise

Healthcare Real Estate Market Summary

The global healthcare real estate market was valued at USD 1,434.87 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,270.40 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2030. The market has witnessed notable growth over the past decade, driven by demographic trends, advancements in medical technology, and evolving healthcare delivery models.

One of the primary factors contributing to this growth is the aging population, especially in developed regions such as North America and Europe. As the number of elderly individuals rises, the demand for healthcare services—including long-term care, assisted living, and specialized medical facilities—continues to increase. This demographic shift has encouraged developers and investors to invest heavily in modern healthcare facilities designed to provide high-quality care.

Technological progress has further accelerated market expansion. Advancements in medical technologies and the growing adoption of telemedicine have transformed service delivery, creating the need for flexible, modern real estate infrastructure. For example, telehealth integration requires facilities equipped with enhanced communication systems. Additionally, the shift toward outpatient services and the growing number of ambulatory surgical centers—offering cost-efficient alternatives to hospital-based care—have stimulated the development of specialized healthcare real estate assets. These changes are prompting investors to allocate more capital to properties that support new and efficient care delivery formats.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 50.22% of global revenue in 2024.

The U.S. healthcare real estate market is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

By property type, the hospital segment held a 33.18% market share in 2024.

By model, the lease model dominated with a 64.22% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,434.87 Billion

USD 1,434.87 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2,270.40 Billion

USD 2,270.40 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8%

8% Largest Regional Market: North America

Key Healthcare Real Estate Company Insights

The healthcare real estate sector is shaped by strong competition among institutional investors—including REITs and private equity firms—who leverage substantial capital to acquire and develop premium healthcare properties. These players increasingly target medical office buildings (MOBs), senior living residences, and specialized care centers due to their resilience and long-term growth potential.

Healthcare providers and developers are also prioritizing the construction of advanced, patient-centered facilities. This includes integrating cutting-edge medical systems, designing flexible spaces to support evolving care models, and incorporating sustainable building practices to improve efficiency and attract tenants.

Conclusion

The healthcare real estate market is set for strong and sustained growth, supported by an aging population, ongoing technological advancements, and a fundamental shift toward outpatient and patient-centric care models. As demand for modern, adaptable, and technology-enabled healthcare facilities rises, investors and developers are increasingly focusing on premium assets such as medical office buildings, senior living facilities, and specialized treatment centers. With a projected value of USD 2,270.40 billion by 2030, the sector will continue to attract significant capital and play a critical role in shaping the future of global healthcare delivery.